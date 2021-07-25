SHARE ...



















Ethiopia-Egypt battle over GERD Dam focus on Ray Hanania Arab Radio show

Ethiopian Media specialist Omer Redi Ahmed joins Egypt Journalist Mohamed Elsetouhi to discuss the concerns that exist between Egypt and Ethiopia on the Ethiopian GERD Dam project. Ethiopia is filling up the reservoir and Egypt contends it is siphoning off significant water from the Blue Nile which flows upwards through Sudan and then Egypt. Will Egypt and Ethiopia go to War? We also begin with a segment with Arab News reporter Mohamed Al Kinani reporting from Mecca on the Eid al Udha Haj and how Saudi Arabia is dealing with COVID

Radio Show Guests/Topics for Wednesday July 21, 2021 at 8 AM EST

We have a great lineup of guests and topics this morning … I want to begin by offering my best wishes to all Muslims on this important Holiday this week … Eid al Udha … Eid Mubarak everyone … I hope you have a blessed Eid holiday ..

First, we’re going to look at the Hajj to Saudi Arabia and how the Saudis have protected Haj pilgrims during this important Eid al Udha holiday with Arab News reporter Mohamed Al-Kinani who is in Mecca. The cell phone connection may be weak but we will try nonetheless.

Then we will examine the mounting crisis between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that is significantly reducing water flow from the Blue Nile, which provides a majority of the water to the Nile as it runs north through Sudan and Egypt. The project is creating a large reservoir of water but that is reducing the water flow significantly and potentially can create havoc for Egypt whose river communities depend on the water for their crops and industries …

Click this link for more info on GERD.

With us this morning are two journalists, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief at the Ethiopian Ifriqiyah Media and Communications agency, Omer Redi Ahmed who is based in Washington DC, and we have Egyptian American journalist and political analyst Mohamed Elsetouhi from the New York bureau of Frontcom LLC. Elsetouhi previously worked for Alghad TV an

The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live on WNZK AM 690 in Greater Detroit and WDMV AM 700 in Greater Washington DC … and streamed live on Facebook.com/ArabNews and also on ArabRadio.US

Click this link to listen to the radio show podcast or use the widget below.





