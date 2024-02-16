SHARE ...

American Human Rights Council condemns ADL attacks against Arab Americans

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) issued a statement in response to vicious defamatory attacks by the “Anti-Defamation” League (ADL) against leaders of the Arab American and Muslim Community in Greater Detroit.

AHRC Executive Director Imad Hamad released the following statement:

“Reaffirms the Right of All Americans to Exercise Constitutional Rights:

“An attack on the Freedom of Speech is an attack against our core American values. We live in a democracy. This is a core democratic value that should be protected for all citizens, across the board. In a democracy, citizens are entitled to express their views free of any intimidation and censorship.

“We are deeply troubled by the ADL’s campaign against Mr. Osama Siblani and The Arab American News. The shameless campaign against Mr. Siblani is uncalled for and is simply an attack on the right to have a voice in the political process and to have a place at the table. The sentiments and views of our community are well known. We support our people in the Middle East who are being occupied and bombed by Israel. We are not ashamed, and we have nothing to apologize for. Our community’s views are consistent with international law and UN resolutions. It is Israel, after all, that is accused of genocide at the World Court.

“Attempts to marginalize our community will not work. Our citizenship rights are not contingent on the predilections of other communities’ lobbies. We are American citizens; we are not subjects.

“Our community is an integral part of American democracy, and we intend to participate fully in the democratic process. And we unequivocally stand with our own when they are unfairly singled out and attacked.”

The Arab American News is one of the most professional and prestigious Arab American publications in America published by veteran journalist Osama Siblani.

