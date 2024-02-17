SHARE ...

CAIR Welcomes AME Church Statement Calling for Halt to All U.S. Funding of Israel

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today welcomed a statement by the African Methodist Episcopal Church calling on the U.S. government to halt all its funding of the far-right Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza.

In its statement, the church’s Council of Bishops said in part:

“Today as we celebrate the birth of Richard Allen, the apostle of freedom, Israel has trapped 1.6 million desperate Palestinians in the southern Gaza city called Rafah. Most of them are women and children. They have denied them access to food, water, shelter, and health care. After this torture, they plan to murder them. The United States of America will have likely paid for the weapons they use. This must not be allowed to happen.

“The Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church calls on the United States Government to immediately withdraw all funding and other support from Israel.”

Israel has already killed almost 30,000 people, mainly women and children, in Gaza. There are now reports of Gaza children dying of Israeli-imposed starvation.

In a statement, CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said:

“We welcome this principled statement by the African Methodist Episcopal Church Council of Bishops as a reflection of the growing movement nationwide in support of Palestinian humanity and human rights. The Biden administration must respond to the majority of Americans who seek an end to Israeli government’s ethnic cleansing and genocide by demanding an immediate ceasefire and a just resolution to the crisis that recognizes that Palestinians are also human beings worthy of life, freedom and dignity.”

Yesterday, CAIR condemned the far-right Israeli government’s latest war crime in Gaza after at least five patients died when their oxygen ran out as Khan Younis’ Nasser Hospital was stormed by Israeli troops in violation of international humanitarian law.

Earlier this week, CAIR called on the U.S. Department of State to investigate new allegations that forces of the far-right Israeli government are torturing Palestinian detainees and allowing Israeli civilians to witness and record video footage of the abuses on their cell phones.

Washington, D.C., based CAIR also issued an urgent call to action for every American citizen to voice their opposition to any U.S. House bill allocating unconditional military aid to Israel.

CAIR condemned the Senate’s “shameful” vote to approve $14 billion in unconditional military aid for the far-right Netanyahu government’s ongoing genocide in Gaza that has killed almost 30,000 Palestinians – mostly women and children.

