Arab Americans celebrate local candidates at annual forum

Bridgeview, Ill — Local candidates and elected officials who respect the Arab and Muslim community with open doors and fairness were feted at a community forum in Bridgeview hosted by the Arab American Illinois Political Coalition, formerly the Arab American Democratic Club.

More than 400 people attended including many candidates for local, county and region wide offices at the event held at Niko’s Restaurant and Banquets in Bridgeview, 7600 S. Harlem Avenue on Sunday Feb.18, 2024.

Although many community leaders urged support for a ceasefire, the focus was on supporting those candidates and elected officials who actively engage the Arab and Muslim community and do not disrespect their rights to be Americans.

Khaled J. Elkhatib, AADC President co-emceed the event with Ray Hanania, and founder Samir Khalil welcomed the attendees and speakers.

“It gives me hope to see continued support from so many local elected officials and candidates. This event has grown immensely over the years as people have recognized that the Arab and Muslim communities are active and vocal. I have been with AADC for 20 years, and it keeps getting stronger, thanks to our community and our AADC Board,” said Elkhatib.

“We take pride when candidates seek our endorsement and hear our voices. While there is much work that needs to be done, we can stand tall knowing that we are fostering a better environment for our community and building a network for our children. Our community looks forward to this event every year to hear from candidates. And candidates know that our votes, donations and involvement are as important as any other group.”

Hanania, a longtime political writer and columnist, welcomed attendees observing that national politics is driven by disrespect to Arabs and Muslim. He argued the most important elections are those in local communities where Arabs and Muslims can find their voices and successful political engagement.

“American politics at the national level is challenged and polarized and as a result, America is in trouble. We have a president who is dazed and confused. And a former president who has redefined politics into pettiness and is facing 91 indictments,” Hanania said.

“All we have left is local politics to save us and that’s why we’re here today. We never demand that elected officials must agree with us. We hope they do. But we do ask them to be respectful and fair and to listen to our concerns and take them seriously.”

Many of the candidates, elected officials and speakers denounced Keith Pekau, the mayor of Orland Park who launched into a diatribe when residents there urged the adoption of a resolution calling for a ceasefire and release of all hostages.

“What Mayor Pekau did was disrespectful and offensive and it showed that he discriminates against his community residents on the basis of race, religion and not just politics,” said Samir Khalil, the founder of the Arab American Democratic Club.

“A humanitarian ceasefire is a must but those politicians who even refuse to address the issue openly and fairly do not belong in office representing American voters.”

Khalil was referring to a meeting of the Orland Park Village Board where more than 75 residents asked the board to support a ceasefire resolution. But instead of welcoming their engagement, Pekau launched into a personal diatribe calling them unpatriotic, unAmerican and told them to “go to another country.”

Pekau has since been trying to spin his racist and xenophobic remarks asserting that they were taken out of context. And despite his editing of the village video several times, his remarks were clear to the public.

“What happened in Orland Park recently is a reminder of the challenges we all face as Americans in this country, where some elected officials are intolerant, disrespectful and even destructive to our society. That intolerance came so easily and it is frightening,” said Hanania, a U.S. military veteran who served honorably and with distinction during the Vietnam War.

“That disrespect is what we all must come together to confront and that is a true threat to our democracy and our freedom and our nation.”

The gathering saluted Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander Basta and her board for approving a ceasefire resolution.

Businessman Saad Malley was presented with the prestigious Miriam Zayed Award for Community Leadership for his more than 40 years of community activism.

Among the many candidates who addressed the gathering were Sonia Anne Khalil who is running for the Illinois House to fill a vacancy in the 36th District which includes the Palos region and Bridgeview, and Mahnoor Ahmad who is challenging unresponsive Congressman Sean Casten in the 6th Congressional District.

“I have to say this is my proudest crowd yet to address because so many candidates and elected officials have stood here in this room before many of you! I heard many of you speak in this very room. Actually, I gave my very first big speech in this room when I was 14,” Sonia Khalil said, noting many in the room watched her grow up.

“I have since spent my entire life in public and community service. My first job was as a precinct captain at 10 years old, canvassing for candidates. I’m proud to say that Gerald Bennett, the Mayor of my hometown of Palos Hills, calls me the daughter of the community. I’ve held positions in city, and county governments. I’ve worked on political and issue campaigns my entire life.”

Khalil was viciously attacked by rival Rick Ryan who sent a personal attack mailer desperate to undermine Khalil’s popularity in the district. Polls show Khalil leading Ryan, who is an unknown to voters.

“As a daughter of a nurse, and after surviving cancer, I know what our community faces navigating the health care system. No one should choose between paying for chemo and paying for their mortgage payment. Surviving cancer made me realize that I need to make every day count and I wanted to take my public service to the next level.”

Ahmad, whose district runs from Naperville to Orland Park and includes a large swatch of the Arab and Muslim community, said that she was not afraid like Casten to address all of the issues that are of concern to residents of the district.

“Given the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, I am utilizing this platform I have been given as a candidate for Congress to highlight the urgent need for a ceasefire, immediate end to the genocide, occupation, colonization of Palestinian lands, as well as the dismantling of the West Bank barrier,” Ahmed said, noting she would meet with all residents to discuss all issues when elected.

“Since 2003, the United States has been engaged in wars in the Middle East and North Africa, resulting in significant human suffering, including civilian casualties and displacement. These actions not only tarnish America’s global standing but also impose substantial financial burdens, diverting resources away from vital domestic priorities such as healthcare or education.

“When I drive through Harlem and see the signs of our businesses in Arabic, it fills me with pride. However, it pains me to think that a part of every dollar spent is directly contributing to the suffering in Gaza. I am dedicated to standing with my fellow Democrats in reevaluating our approach to the military-industrial complex. Constitutionally, the power to declare war rests with Congress, yet many of these military engagements were never subjected to congressional approval.”

Among the speakers included State Rep. Cyril Nichols whose 32nd Illinois House District which stretches from Chicago to Bridgeview represents a diverse range of residents including Blacks, Hispanics, Whites and Arab and Muslim Americans.

Nichols, who received a standing ovation from the gathering, introduced legislation to identify “Arab” as a category on Illinois census data, brought hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and funds to local mosques, community centers and organizations, and has maintained an open door to the community. Many Arab Americans are angry that Nichols was forced to withdraw from the March 19 Democratic Primary election because of his support for pro-Palestinian, pro-Muslim and pro-Arab causes. Nichols’ district represents a large segment of the Arab Community on the Southwest Side and suburbs.

“We are angry about this,” said activist Talat Muhsein. “The Democrats have lost it and we will not forget what they are doing. Nichols will still be on the ballot and we intend to vote for him and oppose whomever runs against him.”

State Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid was a scheduled keynote speaker but was unable to attend for personal reasons.

Keynote speaker former Gov. Pat Quinn spoke about his longstanding support for the Arab American and Muslim community and his work to establish the Citizens Utility Board among many achievements.

The entertainment was provided by satirist and standup comedian Amr Zaher who provided insight into the hypocrisy of the violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

Speakers included Suzanne Akhras a candidate for Illinois State Representative in the 82nd House District. Akhras’ husband is Dr. Zaher Sahloul who is the president of Med-Global which has provided volunteer emergency medical services to refugees and victims of war and conflicts through the world including in the Middle East.

DuPage County Board Democrat Reem Townsend, who was the victim of racist attacks in the past, received a strong welcome from the gathering.

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District President Kari Steele, who is a chemist and environmentalist, praised the Arab and Muslim community for their involvement in their communities and local governments, and outlined all that the district is doing to address rain water issues.

Steele is seeking re-election in the Democratic Primary on March 19 along with colleagues Marcelino Gracia, Daniel Pogorzelski and Precious Brady-Davis.

Mariyana Spyropoulos, running for the office of Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Courts, said her priority will be to clean up the conflicts and “mess” in the office citing achievements in bringing more transparency and accountability to the MWRD when she served as president, prior to Steele. Spyropoulos is endorsed by the Chicago Federation of Labor and has attended nearly every Arab and Muslim community public forum and meeting.

Also acknowledged were several members of the Chicago City Council who on Jan. 31 approved a balanced resolution urging a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. The resolution received a tie vote of 23 to 23, but it was approved when Mayor Brandon Johnson took a heroic stand and broke the tie by casting the 24th vote to secure the resolution’s passage.

Among Aldermen present who voted for the City Council resolution and who were feted at the event were James Gardiner of the 45th Ward, Lamont Robinson of the 4th Ward, and Desmond Yancy Alderman of the 5th Ward. Also attending and saluted was Jackson Potter, Vice President of the Chicago Teacher’s Union which advocates for students and teachers for stronger education and better schools. The CTU has been a champion of representing all individuals regardless of race, religion or national origin.

In the audience was Mohammed Jaber, who is a trustee on the School District 230 Board which represents three high schools in Tinley Park, Orland Park and in Palos.

Dave Shalabi, who was elected to the Orland School District 135 in 2019 with Linda Peckham Dodge and Tara Schreiber, also attended and was acknowledged for his service.

Democrat candidates attending and saluted also included Dave Heilmann, former Oak Lawn mayor who is running for Circuit Court Judge in the 19th SubCircuit, Judge Russ Hartigan running for Circuit Court Judge, and Judge John Anderson who is running for the 3rd District Appellate Court. Fourth Division Appellate Court Judge Jesse Reyes is running for the Illinois Supreme Court in the March 19 election. Appellate Court Judge Leonard Murray also addressed the crowd.

Arab American judges also attended including former Judge Bill Haddad and Circuit Court Judge Rouhy Shalabi.

Candidates for judge also attending and speaking included Wende Williams, Lori Ann Roper, Carolyn Gallagher independent Democrat for the Illinois Appellate Court, and Chelsey Renece Robinson candidate for Judge in the 2nd Judicial SubCircuit which includes Orland Park/Township.

Members of the Moraine Valley Community College Board also attended including Beth McElroy Kirkwood, Patricia Joan Murphy and Tracy Sullivan, all saluted by the gathering. Kirkwood is also committeewoman for the Orland Township Democratic Organization and Murphy is Committeewoman for the Worth Township Democratic Organization.

Also attending and speaking were Jennifer Maddox who is running for 20th Ward Committee person, Larecia Tucker for the Cook County Board of Review, Saba Haider candidate for DuPage County Board District 5, Palos Heights 3rd Ward Alderman Mike LeBarre, Bob Maloney Palos Township Democratic Committeeman, Palos Township Clerk Jane Nolan, Palos Hills Treasurer Ken Nolan, Palos Township Trustee Tasneem Abuzir, DuPage County Regional Board of School Trustee Marylee Leu, and Palos Hills Alderman Mike Price.

A brunch was provided to all attendees. The meeting began with the singing of National Anthem by Joy Ellington, and ended with Joy’s reading of a special poem she read about a ceasefire.