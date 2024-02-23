Indianapolis event raises $100,000 for UNRWA, supported by ADC, MESA at IUPUI. Photo courtesy of ADC

More than $100,000 raised to support UNRWA at Indianapolis event

Posted on By Ray Hanania
ADC is proud to share its participation in a remarkable event held in Indianapolis, Indiana, to help raise funds for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The event, which saw the collective efforts of passionate individuals and organizations, successfully raised over $100,000 in support of UNRWA’s vital humanitarian mission.

Distinguished speakers at the event included Hani Almadhoun of UNRWA, renowned Palestinian poet Fady Joudah, and Zeina Ashrawi Hutchison of ADC.

Additionally, impactful video contributions from change-makers around the world served to amplify the voices advocating for Palestine and the Palestinian people, while also focusing on the genocide in Gaza.

Indianapolis event raises $100,000 for UNRWA, supported by ADC, MESA at IUPUI. Photo courtesy of ADC

 

Amidst these unfathomably difficult times, the event served as a beacon of hope and solidarity for the Palestinian cause.

 

The spotlight extended to the admirable work of the students from MESA at IUPUI, who played a pivotal role in organizing the event.

ADC extends special thanks to Christina Hodgeson for her instrumental role in ensuring the success of the event, and others who contributed in a varied and very meaningful way. 

The event not only showcased the generosity and compassion within the community but also emphasized the importance of standing together in the face of adversity.

ADC remains committed to advocating for justice, liberation, including for Palestinian refugees and the right of return, and we look forward to continued collaboration and impactful initiatives in the future.

Ray Hanania
