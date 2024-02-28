SHARE ...

CAIR Exit Poll Finds 94% of Michigan Muslims Voted ‘Uncommitted’ in Dem Primary

Exit poll also shows most Michigan Muslim voters would vote for third party candidate if general election were held today

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and its Michigan chapter (CAIR-Michigan) tonight announced that its automated telephone exit poll of 527 Muslim voters who participated in Michigan’s presidential primary election showed that 94 percent of American Muslims who voted in the Democratic primary voted “uncommitted.”

Only 4.6 percent of Muslim Democratic primary voters reported voting to renominate President Biden as the Democratic party’s presidential nominee.

The exit poll also found in the event of a snap election today, 40 percent of Muslim voters would prefer an unnamed “other candidate,” followed by 25 percent voting for third-party candidate Dr. Cornel West, then Republican presidential nominee frontrunner Donald Trump (13%), then incumbent President Joe Biden (8%), and them with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (8%) and Jill Stein (7%).

Responding to the exit poll results, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

“Today’s results show that American Muslims are an increasingly organized and important political force that can impact the outcome of close elections, especially in swing states.

“CAIR and CAIR-Michigan express their appreciation to all the Muslim voter participants in this important exit poll, which provides valuable insights into the political views and priorities of the Muslim community in Michigan.“

In a statement, CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert S. McCaw said:

“Based on our exit poll and our interactions with Muslim voters, it appears that President Biden’s unconditional support for the Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza is likely playing a decisive factor in impacting his support within the Muslim and Arab-American communities.

“It is also noteworthy that potential third-party candidates such as Dr. Cornel West are polling better than President Biden, while others like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jill Stein are polling evenly with the President.

“As the general election approaches, we plan to continue surveying Muslim voters in key states and encouraging all American Muslims to make their voices heard at the polls, regardless of how they vote.”

According to The Daily Beast, it is projected that uncommitted Democratic voters statewide will surpass 100,000 votes. Follow updated results here.

SEE: ‘Uncommitted’ Campaign in Michigan Shatters Expectations Against Biden (thedailybeast.com)

NOTE: CAIR recently announced a significant increase in the sizable presence of registered Muslim American voters across the United States.

SEE: CAIR-MI Director Says Community Will Not Allow Itself to Be Disrespected by Politicians (Video)

Key findings from the exit poll include:

Q1. Did you vote in today’s Michigan presidential primary election?

Yes: 80% (421)

No: 20% (106)

Total Respondents: 527

Q2. Did you vote in the Democratic or Republican presidential primary?

Democratic Primary: 91% (388)

Republican Primary: 9% (40)

Total Respondents: 428

Q3A. For Democratic Primary Voters: Which Democratic presidential candidate did you vote for?

Uncommitted 94% (308)

Joseph R. Biden Jr. 4.6% (15)

Dean Phillips, 1%< (2)

Marianne Williamson 1%< (2)

Total Respondents: 327

Q3B. For Republican Primary Voters: Which Republican presidential candidate did you vote for?

Donald J. Trump 51% (19)

Uncommitted 32% (12)

Other Candidate 11% (4)

Nikki Haley 5% (2)

Total Respondents: 37

Q4. If there was a U.S. presidential election today, who would you vote for?

Other 40% (143)

Dr. Cornel West 25% (90)

Donald J. Trump 13% (46)

Joseph R. Biden Jr. 8% (28)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 8% (28)

Jill Stein 7% (24)

Total Respondents: 359

NOTE: As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, CAIR does not endorse or oppose candidates for office, and makes no claims as to the favorability of one candidate being elected over another.

CONTACT: CAIR-MI Executive Director, Dawud Walid (248) 842-1418, dwalid@cair.com; CAIR-MI Staff Attorney, Amy V. Doukoure, (586) 943-8823, adoukoure@cair.com; CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell@cair.com; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison@cair.com