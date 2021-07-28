SHARE ...



















Muslim Charity to Distribute 20,000 Pounds of Meat and 2,000 Backpacks & School Supplies

ICNA Relief Chicago (icnarelief.org), the local chapter of the national nonprofit, has, so far, distributed over 200,000 pounds of food, serving over 25,000 individuals in need within the Chicagoland area in 2021. On July 31 and August 7, the organization will distribute over 20,000 pounds of fresh meat that have been blessed and slaughtered by Islamic rules, rendering the meat “halal” or permissible for Muslims. The organization will also distribute backpacks and school supplies as part of its annual Back2School campaign to empower students.

Recipients include Chicagoland families, including refugees and others struggling financially. The meat distribution is made possible thanks to the generosity of area Muslims as part of the annual Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Adha, celebrated this year between July 20 and July 24, 2021.

“Halal meat, unfortunately, is not available via most food banks. Rarely donated to food pantries, it is the number one most requested and least available item in ICNA Relief’s food pantries, year-round,” says Dr. Saima Azfar, the Midwest Regional Director of ICNA Relief. “We are grateful to our donors who choose to share their blessings with those who have less this Eid holiday. In addition, it’s important to note that 20 percent of American kids live in poverty. We know that our back-to-school efforts represent much more than backpacks and supplies for these underprivileged kids.”

ICNA Relief has been fulfilling the Islamic ritual of halal meat distribution for over thirteen years, ensuring that neighbors in need receive high-quality meat on the Eid holiday. Known as Qurbani or Udhiya, the distribution is a huge undertaking, especially these dire days.

Back2School drives have also been ongoing with ICNA Relief for over a decade, helping secure a successful and confident school year for students.

First round of distribution:

Saturday, July 31, 2021

10 AM to 1 PM

ICNA RELIEF Food Pantry 2809 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659

Second round of distribution:

Saturday, August 7, 2021

11 AM – 1 PM

ICNA RELIEF Food Pantry: 1781 Bloomingdale Rd, Glendale Heights, IL 60139

About ICNA Relief

ICNA Relief Chicago is a chapter of the Islamic Circle of North America Relief, operating across the Nation with programs such as homeless women’s transitional homes, food pantries, back to school giveaways, Muslim family services, women’s hygiene kits, winter clothing drives, disaster relief, free health screenings, and more. Its IL head office and food pantry is in Glendale Heights, IL. A satellite office and food pantry are in West Rogers Park, Chicago.

About Eid-ul-Adha

Eid-ul-Adha also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice,’ is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year (the other being Eid-ul-Fitr after Ramadan). This year it will be celebrated from July 20 to July 24, 2021.

Muslims around the world slaughter an animal – a goat, sheep, cow, or camel – to reflect Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, for God’s sake. A third of this slaughter has to be distributed to the poor, by Islamic traditions.

ICNA Relief relies on community donations and volunteerism.

Donate: www.icnarelief.org/donate, Volunteer: bit.ly/ICNAReliefWaiver

