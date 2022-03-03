SHARE ...

Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP) Announces New Outreach Manager and Other Staff

Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP) welcomes several new staff including: Jennifer Maidrand as the Outreach Manager, Rev. Aune M. Carlson as the Director of Operations, and Michael Robinson as the Financial Manager.

As the Outreach Manager, Jennifer will work with CMEP’s more than 30 member communions and church partners while strategically expanding the network to communities that will help shift US policies in support of just and comprehensive ends to conflicts in the Middle East.

Jennifer is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. She holds a B.A. in Biblical Studies (concentrations in Archaeology and Ancient Languages) from Azusa Pacific University, an M.A. in Theological Studies (concentration in Religion and Ecology) from Drew University, and is currently working on a Ph.D. in Bible and Cultures from the Graduate Division of Religion, Drew University.

“I am immensely grateful to join CMEP in the capacity of Outreach Manager, where I’ll be able to draw upon my administrative, academic, and ecclesial backgrounds to strengthen CMEP’s network of partners. I am especially looking forward to building relationships with CMEP’s Regional Coordinators and connecting with Church Partners who are interested in growing their communities’ engagement in the Middle East,” Jennifer said.

As the Director of Operations, Aune is accountable for financial, systems, and technology management, overseeing the DC office space, engaging in the leadership of CMEP as a member of the management team, supervising the communications team as well as the development of spiritual resources of the organization.

Aune is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She holds B.A.s in Youth Ministry and Biblical and Theological Studies from North Park University. She earned her Masters of Divinity and Masters of Nonprofit Administration as well as four graduate certificates from North Park Theological Seminary and School of Business and Nonprofit Administration. She is ordained by The Evangelical Covenant Church (ECC)

“It is a joy to work behind the scenes and alongside the CMEP team. The systems, processes, and tasks I move forward ensure that the broader team can focus their energies on our mission, to be advocates of equality, human rights, security, and justice for Israelis, Palestinians, and all people of the Middle East,” Aune said.

As the Financial Manager Michael Robinson will implement and contribute to an annual finance strategy that equips Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP) to operate with financially sound and efficient principles.

Michael is based in Greensboro, North Carolina. He holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration degree with a major in Accounting from Western Carolina University. He earned a Master’s in Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro.

“I am excited to work with CMEP from an accounting standpoint but also to be part of an organization that promotes and educates on peace and advocacy. I’ve spent the majority of my career in non-profit accounting. I look forward to offering guidance and insight related to CMEP’s financial issues”, Michael said.

CMEP Executive Director, Rev. Dr. Mae Elise Cannon, said: “We are very excited to be welcoming so many new and talented staff to our CMEP staff. As our team grows, I have full confidence we will grow in our efficacy and effectiveness in addressing key advocacy concerns around holistic peacebuilding, humanitarian and economic assistance, and human rights in the Middle East.”

Learn more about the CMEP team on the staff page of the CMEP website.

Formed in 1984, Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP) is a coalition of 30 national church communions and organizations, including Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant, and Evangelical traditions that works to encourage US policies that actively promote a comprehensive resolution to conflicts in the Middle East with a focus on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. CMEP works to mobilize US Christians to embrace a holistic perspective and to be advocates of equality, human rights, security, and justice for Israelis, Palestinians, and all people of the Middle East.