AHRC Presents Exemplary Diplomat Leadership Award to Outgoing Mexican Consul Fernando Gonzalez Saiffe:

On March 28, 2022, the American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) visited the Consulate General of Mexico in Michigan and presented its AHRC Exemplary Diplomat Leadership Award to His Excellency Fernando Gonzalez Saiffe, outgoing Consul General of Mexico.

This prestigious award recognizes the Honorable Saiffe’s distinguished diplomatic service during his tenure in Michigan since 1997. Mr. Saiffe is a seasoned Mexican diplomat who served his county in different capacities prior to his arrival to Michigan.

Honorable Saiffe worked tirelessly to build bridges among the different and diverse communities in Michigan. He was an outstanding diplomat who joined and attended many of the different communities’ events and activities including the AHRC’s.

Mr. Saiffe had a welcoming open-door policy. He was known for his humility and his passion for reaching out to all communities. He was well-respected by the diplomatic community in Greater Detroit as well as by the area’s diverse communities.

Mr. Saiffe next career step is as Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mexico City. AHRC thanks Mr. Saiffe for his friendship, wisdom, leadership, and his ongoing warm support to AHRC and the cause of human rights.

AHRC extends its sincere appreciation to Honorable Saiffe for having been a unique diplomat who will be dearly missed and remembered. The entire AHRC team were honored to present him with this small token of appreciation. Mr. Saiffe is the first diplomat to receive AHRC’s Exemplary Diplomat Leadership Award.

“During my tenure as Consul of Mexico in Michigan, it has been my honor to work hand in hand with the American Human Rights Council and the leadership of its Executive Director, Imad Hamad, to build a better understanding between minority communities, promote activities that foster resilient and tolerant communities, and advocate together and with other leaders against intolerance and discrimination,” said Honorable Saiffe. “It has been a true honor to conclude my post with this last official act, that I hope will help to strengthen the relationship between the AHRC and the Mexican Consulate,” added Mr. Saiffe.

“This is a bittersweet time for us,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “While we congratulate the Honorable Saiffe on the new appointment and we are happy for him, we are saddened to see him leave,” added Hamad. “We wish him all the success in his new role serving the great nation of Mexico,” concluded Hamad.

