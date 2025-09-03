Orland Park passes revised Gaza Ceasefire resolution

After 20 months since former Mayor Keith Pekau rejected a Gaza Ceasefire resolution and told the Arab American sponsors that if they didn’t like it, they could “Go to another country,” his successor, Mayor Jim Dodge, pushed through a resolution that was approved by the Orland Park village board.

Some members of the Arab American community in Orland Park tried to push through a resolution without organizing communitywide support, but the resolution was revised by Dodge before it was presented for a vote.

For the most part, all of the trustees expressed support for the Arab American community and only one of the three trustees who opposed in when it was firsat presented on Feb. 5, 2024, voted for it with the majority

One trustee allied with Pekau voted against it and a third Pekau trustee, Cindy Katsenes, was conspicuously absent from the vote.

09-02-25 Orland Park Village Board
09-02-25 Orland Park Village Board votes to approve Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

You can read my full story on the Village Board’s vote and watch the video of the Trustees as they voted by CLICKING THIS LINK.

