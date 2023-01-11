SHARE ...

AHRC: Honor Dr. King Day with Civility, Unity, and Action

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the nation and all peace- loving people around the world in observing and celebrating Martin Luther King’s Day this Monday, January 16, 2023.

Dr. King is a national and international hero who belongs to all humanity.

Martin Luther King Jr’s Day is a day of remembrance, a day of action and a day of service to advance the struggle for human rights for all.

The legacy of Dr. King continues to inspire human- rights activists worldwide.

AHRC recognizes this day as a day of peace and unity where we join hands as we stand shoulder to shoulder building bridges of respect and understanding.

Despite the temptation to succumb to feelings of hopelessness amidst division and strife, we continue the struggle, and we urge others never to give up the mission of dignity and human rights for all.

On this day, we urge all politicians to model themselves on the dignity and civility of Dr. King and see everyone, especially those they disagree with, as fellow human beings who should be respected even if one strongly and vehemently disagrees with them.

This year we observe Dr. King’s Day amidst a sharply divided nation.

On MLK’s day and every day we should remember that violence, hatred, and anger are not the answer.

We should follow the example of Dr. King, working to achieve goals peacefully. On this occasion, we affirm that together, we continue the struggle to make Dr. King’s dream a fully lived reality to all Americans.

“Dr. King once said life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director.

“On MLK’s day and every day we should ask ourselves this question,” added Hamad