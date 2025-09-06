Turki Alalshikh Boxing Las Vegas

Turki Alalshikh Announces Multiple Bouts as Part of Public Workout Ahead of Canelo vs. Crawford Showdown

Las Vegas, United States, September 6, 2025: His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, announced the staging of several bouts during the Public Workout event in Las Vegas next Tuesday.

The event will serve as the official prelude to the historic clash between Mexico’s Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and the United States’ Terence Crawford, scheduled for Saturday, September 13, at Allegiant Stadium, as part of Riyadh Season.

This stop gives fans a unique opportunity to witness the champions’ training sessions live in a festive atmosphere that blends sporting excitement with crowd interaction, befitting a showdown considered one of the most significant in modern boxing history.

The event card features a series of thrilling matchups set to raise the intensity ahead of the main event. In a six-round middleweight contest (156 lbs), Abdullah Darkazanly, who holds one win with no losses, faces Kody Koboski, who owns four victories (all by knockout) alongside two defeats. In a ten-round super middleweight bout (170 lbs), Kazakhstan’s Bek Nurmaganbet, with a perfect record of 14 wins (12 by knockout), squares off against American Steven Sumpter, who brings 11 wins (9 by knockout), one loss, and one draw, in what is expected to be one of the evening’s highlights.

The excitement continues with a six-round heavyweight clash between Cuba’s Yoandy Toirac, unbeaten in three fights all by knockout, and American Skylar Lacy, who boasts eight wins (six by knockout), one loss, and two draws, in a test of power and grit. The card also includes an eight-round super middleweight showdown (170 lbs) featuring Mexico’s Brayan Leon Salgado, undefeated with eight wins (seven by knockout), against American Devontae McDonald, who holds eight wins (two by knockout) against five losses, promising a bout full of surprises.

At flyweight (112 lbs), Mikie Tallon, undefeated with nine wins, takes on American Christian Robles, who has nine wins (four by knockout) and three losses, in a six-round encounter.

These matchups, featured within the Public Workout event, underscore the comprehensive nature of the fan experience, drawing global attention as the countdown continues toward one of the most anticipated fights in boxing history.

