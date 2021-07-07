Video Podcast Arab Radio: Dearborn flooding, UAE peace deal July 7
The Ray Hanania Radio Show on #Arabradio Wed 8 am EST, July 7, featured two segments, one on Dearborn’s flooding problems, and the other on the UAE-Israel peace accord
Segment 1: 8:AM EST We have Imad Hamad, the executive director of the American Human Rights Council (AHRC) of Detroit which focuses on freedoms for prisoners in the US) on the show talking about the flooding in Dearborn — including his home which was destroyed and the damage to the Arab American community — what have the elected officials in Dearborn done … and we invited the President of the Dearborn City Council @SusanDabaja who hosted a community forum on the flooding Tuesday evening in Detroit …
Segment 2: 8:30 AM EST We have John Rakolta, former US Ambassador to the #UAE talking about the inside story of how the agreement was signed with US help and why it is significant and can open the door to peace … Rakolta is from Detroit
live on WNZK 690 AM in detroit, WDMV 700 AM in washington DC, live on the #USArabNetwork and at the @ArabNews facebook page https://facebook.com/arabnews
John Rakolta Jr served as the United States Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates from 2019 to 2021. He is the former CEO of Walbridge, a full-service construction company headquartered in Detroit. He was also one of the National Finance Chairs for Mitt Romney’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.
