Arab and Muslim American groups express support for Lebanon after explosion

Prayers and support after a massive explosion destroyed the port district of Beirut Lebanon on Tuesday August 4, 2020 pour in from across the globe including from Arab and Muslim organizations in the United States. Nearly 200 people were killed and more than 5,000 were injured by the explosion caused by a stockpile of nearly 3,000 tons of the fertilizer and bomb-making chemical agent ammonium nitrate

By Ray Hanania

The devastation caused by the suspicious explosion that took place in Beirut, Lebanon’s industrial waterfront district on Tuesday August 4 has drawn sympathies and support from around the world to the victims.

A stockpile of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a volatile chemical compound often used to make large explosives and as a fertilizer, exploded killing nearly 200 people and injuring more than 5,000. The explosion devastated a wide area of Beirut’s seaport and adjacent central business district.

Videos of the explosion have been distributed throughout social media showing the initial explosion and a large black cloud of smoke with smaller fiery explosions followed by a huge grey mushroom cloud explosion that spread for blocks destroying buildings and tossing cars and people for thousands of yards around the site.

The ammonium nitrate reportedly was being stored at a warehouse at the port after it was confiscated from a ship in 2014. Lebanese officials declared a two-week state of emergency in response to the explosion and investigations into responsibility.

The US Council of Muslim Organizations(USCMO), on behalf of our members and all American Muslims, express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished in the truly horrifying blast at the Port of Beirut. And we offer our heartfelt prayers for the dead, and for all those injured and harmed, and to their near relatives and dear ones, asking God to recompense you all in your calamity and in your grave losses and to grant the hurt quick and complete recovery and perfect replacement with what is better.

We stand with you, people of Lebanon, in this hour of your severe trial. Even now, the Muslims of America are gathering their prayers and full capacity to help you in whatever ways we can.

We look upon each of you as members of our own family, hold you dear to us, and grieve with you in your sorrow.

We invoke the mercy of God, the All-Living, the Self-Subsisting, to rush to you His help. We ask Him to accord you ease upon ease, after your great hardship, and to alleviate all the traces of your suffering and sadness. We ask God to make you strong, to raise your renown, to give you wellbeing that extends for all of life and into the Hereafter, and to give you a light from Him that illuminates for you all darkness, and to set aright all your affairs.

We ask God to bless you, to hold you in His encompassing mercy, and to save you from every remnant of harm. We remain committed, as your brothers and sisters, to upholding you in our hearts, remembering you in our prayers, and aiding you with the whole of the wherewithal God may give us.

May God’s peace and blessings be with you.

The American Near East Refugee Age (ANERA) issued a plea for financial donations to help the victims.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Anera Supporter, you've been hearing from us about the dire situation in Lebanon. Yesterday's events are unprecedented. Beirut woke up today to over 300,000 homeless, thousands injured and likely hundreds dead from yesterday's blast. Your support is needed today to get critical medical and humanitarian supplies to Beirut. Some are saying this is the third largest blast in a populated area in history, with only Hiroshima and Nagasaki being larger. Emergency rooms are over capacity with badly injured people, and medical supplies are quickly being depleted with no restock available. Hundreds of thousands of residential buildings have been destroyed, leaving families homeless in the middle of a pandemic and financial crisis. With the port damaged, expensive air shipments are currently the only way to get humanitarian relief into the country. This comes on top of months of misery throughout Lebanon. Anera will not be able to meet all the needs. We are increasingly being called on by our partners and a community that does not know where else to turn. And the American Human Rights Council based in Detroit also issued a statement of support from director Imad Hamad. AHRC urges immediate humanitarian aid to Lebanon: AHRC extends its sincere condolences to all who lost loved-ones in the massive explosion in the port of Beirut and wishes all the injured a speedy recovery. The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) calls upon all people of good will in the world to provide immediate humanitarian aid to the people of Lebanon. According to media reports over 100 persons died and over 3000 were injured. The number of victims is expected to rise as many people are still missing. This massive explosion added to the suffering caused by Lebanon's already battered economy. In addition to the Covid-19 crisis, Lebanon has been coping with a debilitating economic crisis that put its people under extreme hardships. The Lebanese are suffering like never before in the country's history. AHRC commends all countries that acted fast to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon. This shows our common humanity at its best. Lebanon is in dire need; the destruction is massive and Lebanon is already in dire economic straits. We hope all nations put politics aside and provide unconditional humanitarian aid. It is not clear what caused the massive explosion. There are a number of theories floating but we urge that everyone wait for the results of a thorough and transparent investigation. AHRC calls for a transparent and though investigation regarding this explosion and its causes. The victims deserve justice. The Lebanese people deserve to learn the truth. Those responsible must be held accountable in a court of law. "The images we saw on our TV screen are truly appalling, we are shocked by the massive devastation," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We trust that our world, that has been moved by the devastation, will spare no effort in helping Lebanon cope with this catastrophe," continued Hamad.

