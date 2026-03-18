Celebrate National Arab American Heritage Month 2026
Join us for the Arab America Foundation’s Ninth Annual National Arab American Heritage Month Signature Event.
Thursday, April 16, 2026
Belle Haven Country Club
Alexandria, Virginia
Early registration: $125 through March 19
Tickets increase to $150 after March 25
This elegant black-tie evening celebrates the theme:
Many Voices, One Community
The evening will bring together civic leaders, professionals, artists, and community members to celebrate Arab American heritage through culture, music, and storytelling.
FEATURED PROGRAM
Special Guest
Yasmin Elhady
Comedian, attorney, and host of Hulu’s Muslim Matchmaker
Emcee
Ameera David
Emmy Award-winning journalist
Classic /Folkloric Musical Performances
Usama Baalbaki, Vocalist
Nibal Malshi, Voclaist
Sami Abu Shumays, Maestro
Arab Pop Music by
DJ Basbousa
Traditional Folklore
Faris El-Layl Dance Troupe
Threads of Heritage
Traditional Dress of the Arab World
SPECIAL MUSICAL TRIBUTE
The Golden Era of Arab Music
A 45-minute tribute celebrating legendary artists including Abdel Halim Hafez, Farid Al-Atrache, Warda Al-Jazairia, Mohammed Abdel Wahab, Fairuz, Sabah Fakhri, Wadih El Safi, and Sabah.
RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY
Become a Sponsor
Discount Hotel Reservations
Proceeds benefit the Arab America Foundation
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