Arab American Heritage Month Arab America Foundation April 2026

Celebrate National Arab American Heritage Month 2026

Posted on By Ray Hanania No Comments on Celebrate National Arab American Heritage Month 2026
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Celebrate National Arab American Heritage Month 2026

Join us for the Arab America Foundation’s Ninth Annual National Arab American Heritage Month Signature Event.

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Belle Haven Country Club

Alexandria, Virginia

Arab American Heritage Month Arab America Foundation April 2026

Early registration: $125 through March 19

Tickets increase to $150 after March 25

This elegant black-tie evening celebrates the theme:

Many Voices, One Community

The evening will bring together civic leaders, professionals, artists, and community members to celebrate Arab American heritage through culture, music, and storytelling.

FEATURED PROGRAM

Special Guest

Yasmin Elhady

Comedian, attorney, and host of Hulu’s Muslim Matchmaker

Emcee

Ameera David

Emmy Award-winning journalist

Classic /Folkloric Musical Performances

Usama Baalbaki, Vocalist

Nibal Malshi, Voclaist
Sami Abu Shumays, Maestro

Arab Pop Music by

DJ Basbousa

Traditional Folklore

Faris El-Layl Dance Troupe

Threads of Heritage 

Traditional Dress of the Arab World

SPECIAL MUSICAL TRIBUTE

The Golden Era of Arab Music

A 45-minute tribute celebrating legendary artists including Abdel Halim Hafez, Farid Al-Atrache, Warda Al-Jazairia, Mohammed Abdel Wahab, Fairuz, Sabah Fakhri, Wadih El Safi, and Sabah.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY

REGISTER HERE

Become a Sponsor

SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

Discount Hotel Reservations

BOOK HOTEL

Proceeds benefit the Arab America Foundation





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Ray Hanania
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