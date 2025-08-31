California Lawmakers Advance Costly SB 771 in Closed-Door Session; Impose “Israel Tax” on Financially Strapped Constituents

Earlier on Sunday, August 31, 2025, a small group of compromised lawmakers in California secretly advanced Senate Bill 771 which, if passed, will infringe on the First Amendment Rights of all Americans.

In an undemocratic process, the lawmakers made the decision in a closed-door session to shield them from public accountability and scrutiny.

California lawmakers advanced Senate Bill 771 (Stern), stripping Californians of their constitutionally protected free-speech rights while bowing to the demands of the powerful pro-Israel lobby— the latest “Israel Tax” lawmakers have imposed on already financially strapped constituents.

This corrupt process marks a direct assault on democracy and a betrayal of every Californian who expects transparency, fairness, and constitutional protections from their elected officials.