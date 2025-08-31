California Lawmakers Advance Costly SB 771 in Closed-Door Session; Impose “Israel Tax” on Financially Strapped Constituents
Earlier on Sunday, August 31, 2025, a small group of compromised lawmakers in California secretly advanced Senate Bill 771 which, if passed, will infringe on the First Amendment Rights of all Americans.
In an undemocratic process, the lawmakers made the decision in a closed-door session to shield them from public accountability and scrutiny.
California lawmakers advanced Senate Bill 771 (Stern), stripping Californians of their constitutionally protected free-speech rights while bowing to the demands of the powerful pro-Israel lobby— the latest “Israel Tax” lawmakers have imposed on already financially strapped constituents.
This corrupt process marks a direct assault on democracy and a betrayal of every Californian who expects transparency, fairness, and constitutional protections from their elected officials.
ADC condemns this blatant abuse of power. Lawmakers are selling out the people of California to satisfy well-funded lobbyists, sacrificing free expression and saddling taxpayers with the staggering costs of inevitable litigation. SB 771 is not about safety or equity. It is about silencing dissent, consolidating power, and protecting special interests at the expense of the public good.
“This is a corrupt, backwards process,” said ADC National Executive Director, Abed Ayoub. “Lawmakers have advanced unconstitutional legislation in secret – without public oversight – to satisfy lobby groups instead of serving their constituents. Californians deserve better than this power-abusing charade. SB 771 is an Israel tax.”
The facts are clear:
- The bill undermines constitutional free speech rights and editorial discretion, directly conflicting with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
- It creates a climate of fear where social media companies will over-censor legitimate political discussion to avoid lawsuits.
- It exposes California taxpayers to litigation costs with penalties ranging from $500,000 to $1,000,000 per case—an absurd burden for a state already facing a $20 billion deficit.
ADC and its coalition of nearly 60 organizations demand that legislators reverse course. Californians must not be forced to pay the price (financially or democratically) for a corrupt system that prioritizes special interests over the Constitution. This closed-door process strips Californians of their rights, drains public resources, and threatens to silence marginalized voices, including Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian communities. It is an affront to democracy, and we will not stand by while our communities are targeted.
- J Street among many Jewish groups supporting justice for Palestine and Israel - September 7, 2025
- Mo Amer’s “Mo” on Netflix is more than just a great comedy series - September 6, 2025
- Turki Alalshikh Announces Multiple Bouts as Part of Public Workout Ahead of Canelo vs. Crawford Showdown - September 6, 2025