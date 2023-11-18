SHARE ...

Nearly 100 Organizations Join ADC in Demanding TPS/DED for Palestinians

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) and nearly 100 human rights, civil rights and civil liberties, immigrant rights, faith based organizations, and ADC’s Volunteer TPS/DED Lawyers Working Group sent a request to Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas urging them to designate Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) and/or Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Palestinians present in the United States.

For weeks, ADC’s members and organizational partners from across the country have been contacting their Congressional members demanding TPS and/or DED for Palestinians in the United States.

This resulted in a letter led by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), which was signed by over 20 Senators and over 80 Representatives.

Complementing this Congressional push, ADC has been working closely with attorneys and community volunteers to advocate for humanitarian protections for Palestinians in the United States. A broad coalition of nearly 100 partner organizations agreed to this urgent request and signed onto the designation request. A copy of the request can be found here.

The request submitted by ADC states, “U.S. Department of State statistics indicate that 7,241 nonimmigrant visas were issued to individuals holding Palestinian Authority (PA) travel documents in 2022, the most recent year for which such data is available.

While the number of non-immigrant visas issued cannot provide an exact approximation of the number of Palestinians that would be eligible for TPS or DED, it makes clear that the number of beneficiaries would be small, while the benefit could be lifesaving.

TPS or DED would enable Palestinians currently present in the U.S., including students, tourists, and workers, to be protected from a dangerous return to their homeland while affording them the ability to remain safely in the U.S. and to work legally to support themselves and their families.”

Designating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and/or Deferred Enforced Departure will provide humanitarian relief for Palestinians in the United States. TPS and DED designations offer short-term humanitarian relief to foreign nationals in the United States who cannot return to their homes due to environmental crises, armed conflict, or other extraordinary conditions.

This request is in line with President Biden’s commitment to protecting Palestinians’ lives and his public statement condemning xeno-racism and islamophobia.”

ADC National Executive Director Abed Ayoub said, “We are thankful for the leadership of Senator Durbin, Congresswoman Jayapal, and Congresswoman Schakowsky; and the over 100 Members of Congress that have called for TPS and/or DED for Palestinians living in the United States given the war on Gaza and the devastation, the granting of TPS and/or DED for Palestinians in the U.S. is necessary. We urge the administration to take quick action and grant this request so we can ensure the protection of Palestinians currently in the country.”

Waleed Naser, Member of ADC’s Volunteer TPS/DED lawyers and community members Working Group, said, “On behalf of the 28 lawyers involved in this effort, I want to stress the importance of providing TPS and DED for Palestinians. As immigration attorneys, we consult Palestinians every day who are facing imminent departure from the U.S. due to expiring immigration statuses like F1 or B2. Right now, they have no option. TPS would offer them a viable path to stay in the U.S. until it is safe for them to return. We urge the Administration to designate Palestine for TPS and DED.”If you or someone you know is in need of immigration help or support, please contact the ADC Legal Department at legal@adc.org.