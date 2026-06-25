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Aber Kawas Wins SD-12 Primary, on Track to Become First Palestinian, First Muslim Woman Elected in New York State

On Tuesday, Aber Kawas won the Democratic primary and became the Democratic nominee for State Senate for SD-12 in Queens, bringing her one step closer to becoming the first Palestinian and first Muslim woman elected to New York state office.

In a landslide victory, she earned 58.33% of the vote with 12,460 voters in SD-12 casting their ballot for her. With more than a 20-point lead, her win signifies a clear mandate for Democratic socialist policies.

“I am honored that the people of Queens have elected me to fight for them in Albany,” said Aber Kawas.

“This race has been a fight to prove that a better world is possible, and here in the world’s borough, we ran on a platform of solidarity with people around the world. It’s particularly meaningful that after three years of genocide, I’ll be the first ever Palestinian legislator in New York, and able to fight our state’s involvement in Israeli war crimes.”

Aber’s platform, “Fighting for the World in the World’s Borough,” laid out her vision to materially improve people’s lives in Queens by funding programs like universal healthcare, fast and reliable transit for all, and affordable housing.

Aber previously worked with Mayor Zohran Mamdani to introduce the Not On Our Dime! bill in the New York State Assembly to cut off New York tax dollars from funding the Israeli military, illegal settler expansion, and Israeli settler violence against Palestinians.

“We are fighting to deliver affordability and dignity to the diverse communities of our district, and we will work to fix the longstanding issues where the establishment remains complicit, stagnant, or silent,” said Aber Kawas.

“Our district in Queens will now have socialist representation in Congress, State Senate, and the Assembly, and we expanded the socialists in office across New York. I also want to thank my opponent for his record of public service to the district, as well as Senator Michael Gianaris who leaves behind a legacy of integrity, principles, and advocacy for the working class during his more than 25 years in the state legislature. Today marks a new beginning for the people of Queens — we have a lot more work to do, but today we celebrate a historic people’s victory.”

Aber was endorsed by New York City Mayor Mamdani; Senator Bernie Sanders; Representative Rashida Tlaib; former Congressmember Jamaal Bowman; New York City Council Members Shahana Hanif, Tiffany Cabán, Chi Ossé, and Alexa Avilés; New York State Senators Jabari Brisport, Kristen Gonzalez, and Julia Salazar; New York Assembly Members Emily Gallagher, Diana Moreno, Claire Valdez, Phara Souffrant Forrest, Sarahana Shrestha, and Marcela Mitanyes; NYC-DSA; UAW Region 9A; Doctor’s Council; CWA Local 1180; Make the Road NY Action; Jewish Voice for Peace Action; DRUM Beats; Sunrise Movement; Jews for Racial & Economic Justice; Churches United for Fair Housing Action; Muslim Democratic Club of NY; Muslims Vote Project; Emgage Action; Metropolitan Council on Housing Action; Leaders We Deserve; Tenants PAC; Bangladeshi American Advocacy Group; League of Humane Voters; Our Revolution; and US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

For more information visit https://aberforsenate.com/









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