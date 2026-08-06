Arab Center Washington DC analyst Virginie Collombier

Arab Center Washington DC spotlights analysis of the challenges facing Libya’s government

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Arab Center Washington DC spotlights analysis of the challenges facing Libya’s government

Libya’s Heatwave Exposes a Crisis of Governance

By Virginie Collombier

President and Co-founder, Mediterranean Platform

In July 2026, a major heatwave swept the western Mediterranean, causing extreme temperatures and fueling wildfires in France, Italy, Spain, and North Africa. Libya was not spared.

As is often the case during summer, surging demand for air conditioning placed the aging electricity grid under immense strain.

This year, however, exceptional heat, chronic maintenance issues, and fuel supply problems combined to push the system beyond its limits. Daily power cuts that exceeded 14 hours in some areas led to severe water shortages and communication blackouts.

Mass protests soon erupted in towns and cities across western Libya.

Arab Center Washington DC analyst Virginie Collombier
Arab Center Washington DC analyst Virginie Collombier

Exasperated demonstrators blocked roads, government buildings, and publicly owned companies, expressing their anger and frustration over collapsing public services, soaring prices, and the general deterioration of living conditions.

For several hours on July 28, 2026, protesters even shut down the Mellitah Industrial Complex, one of Libya’s most important gas production and electricity hubs, bringing gas exports to Italy to a halt and cutting supplies to local power plants. The escalation prompted government security forces to intervene to regain control of the facility, but this did not end the crisis.

CLICK THIS LINK to read the full analysis by writer Virginie Collombier





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