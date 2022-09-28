ADC logo. Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee

Hiring Opportunity Washington DC: ADC Seeking Staff Attorney

Hiring Opportunity Washington DC: ADC Seeking Staff Attorney

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is seeking a Staff Attorney support the ongoing work and mission of the organization.

The Staff Attorney will play an integral part in advancing the mission and goals of the ADC Legal Department.

The duties, minimum qualifications, and preferred experience are listed below.

Salary is competitive and includes comprehensive health and benefits package.

Duties

 

      • Intakes: Conducting client intakes and follow ups
      • Provide direct legal services to community members, including immigration services
      • Casework: Responsible for cases under the direct supervision of ADC Legal Director
      • Pursue and/or support litigation in State and Federal court, where necessary, to achieve objectives
      • Amicus Briefs: Lead the research and writing of ADC Amicus Briefs
      • Policy Work: Will assist in policy related matters when required
      • Assist with grant reporting and foundation relationships when required
      • Work jointly with key staff members to help develop and coordinate activities regarding communications, policy advocacy, partnership alliances, and public engagement
      • Perform other duties, as assigned
      • Minimum Qualifications

Applicants must have a J.D. from an accredited university, and be barred in at least one jurisdiction

      • Three to five years of relevant work experience as an attorney
      • Experience working as an attorney on civil rights and immigration mattersExperience and/or working knowledge of Civil Rights and Social Justice issues
      • Supportive and committed to ADC’s mission
      • Possesses excellent research and writing skills
      • Understanding of issues impacting the Arab American community
      • Understanding of the legislative and policy making process

Preferred Experience

      • Prior work experience with a civil rights organization/NGO
      • Project Management experience
      • Constitutional law, immigration, international, human and civil rights clinical law
      • General understanding of issue advocacy or fundamentals of a campaignOrganizing experience and understanding of nonprofit culture
      • Ability to read and write Arabic

To apply, please submit the following to adc@adc.org:

      • Cover Letter
      • Resume/CV, including references
      • Writing Sample

If you cannot email, please mail your completed application to:

Mr. Nabil Mohamed

ADC Vice President

1705 DeSales Road, NW, Suite 500

Washington, D.C. 20036

