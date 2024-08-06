SHARE ...

Expert denounces killing of two more journalists in Gaza and demands full accountability

An independent human rights expert today condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami Al-Rifi in Gaza on 1 August 2024.

“I strongly denounce the deliberate targeting by Israel of two journalists in Gaza, which adds to an already appalling toll of reporters and media workers killed in this war,” said Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression.

“Like many journalists killed in Gaza, Al-Ghoul was wearing a clearly marked press jacket when an Israeli drone missile hit the vehicle. Israel’s military confirmed Al-Ghoul’s death and accused him of being a Hamas operative.

“The Israeli military seems to be making accusations without any substantive evidence as a licence to kill journalists, which is in total contravention of international humanitarian law,” Khan said.

The expert noted that journalists enjoy protection as civilians under international humanitarian law and that their deliberate targeting is a war crime. According to international humanitarian law, journalists only lose their civilian status if they take direct part in hostilities. Israel has not provided concrete evidence in this, or other cases.

The Special Rapporteur was dismayed by attacks against Al Jazeera, including the deliberate killing of its journalists in Gaza, the total ban on the outlet in Israel, and the vicious smear campaign against the broadcaster.

“Israel’s targeting of Al Jazeera is an assault on media freedom in blatant disregard of international human rights and humanitarian law,” she said.

The expert was also gravely concerned that none of the cases of journalists killed in the occupied Palestinian Territory has ever been transparently investigated, nor suspected perpetrators brought to justice by Israeli authorities.

“I call again on Israeli authorities to initiate prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigations into this and other killings, and adopt all necessary measures to protect journalists in the occupied Palestinian Territory in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law,” Khan said.

“Given Israel’s failure to heed earlier calls for accountability, I urge the International Criminal Court to move swiftly to prosecute the killings of journalists in Gaza as a war crime and call on the international community to urgently consider the use of international mechanisms to investigate crimes against journalists in Gaza,” the Special Rapporteur said.

The expert is in contact with the Government of Israel on this matter.

Irene Khan is the Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression.

The Special Rapporteurs, Independent Experts and Working Groups are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures’ experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.

