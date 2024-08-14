SHARE ...

Arab Americans to answer DNC Convention silence on Palestinians at special conference

Experts offer realistic path forward for saving lives during conference to be held in parallel conjunction to the Democratic National Convention at the headquarters of Operation PUSH for Excellence on Chicago’s SouthSide with Arab and Muslim American and African American speakers, including AAI President James Zogby and the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson August 19 – 21, 2024.

With the DNC Convention ignoring any discussion of U.S. foreign policy around Palestinian rights and the genocide taking place in Gaza, advocates will come together to address the Convention’s silence.

The Arab American Institute (AAI), Rev. Jesse Jackson’s RainbowPUSH Coalition, and Progressive Democrats of America (PDA) will host three days of programming from 1-4 PM CT, Monday through Wednesday, August 19-21. Arab Americans and Progressives for Palestine will focus the eyes of delegates and the public on the continued erosion of Palestinian rights in all of the Palestinian Occupied Territory, and the role the United States continues to play in supporting Israel’s violations of international law and U.S. human rights legislation.

All panels will be held at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, 930 East 50th Street, Chicago, Illinois. Advance registration to attend in-person or online is required. Delegates, the public, and media may register at: https://progressivesforpalestine.com/

“This programming will address not only the concerns of Democrats but also those of everyday Americans who want to see an end to the killing in Gaza. These conversations will confront the elephant in the room – the U.S.’s unquestioning support for Israel in its unrelenting genocidal war on Palestinians. It’s an issue the majority of Democrats want the party to discuss and a policy they want the administration to change,” said James Zogby, AAI President.

Progressives for Palestine, a three-day event, will explore the following topics:

The Dangerous Role of Dark Money in Politics

Monday, August 19, 1-2:15 PM CT

The Honorable Andy Levin, former Member of Congress

The Honorable Nina Turner, Former State Senator, Ohio

Judith Whitmer, former Chair, Nevada Democratic Party

A discussion of how pro-Israel groups targeted more than thirty-five million dollars in 2024 to unseat progressive black members of Congress. Left unchecked the problem posed by dark money will grow and other special interest groups (big pharma, banks, health insurance, etc.) will similarly take advantage of the loophole that allows unlimited amounts of money to flood primaries and overtake grassroots candidates.

A Climate of Repression: Shutting Down Advocacy on Palestinian Human Rights

Monday, August 19, 2:30-4 PM CT

Peter Beinart, Columnist, Journalist, and Political Commentator

Maya Berry, Executive Director, AAI

Santita Jackson, Commentator, Host, The Santita Jackson Show

The Honorable William Haddad, President, Arab American Bar Association of Illinois, Former Cook County Circuit Court Judge

Tariq Habbash, former Policy Advisor, U.S. Department of Education

A discussion of how the U.S. policy debate over Israel/Palestine has intensified leading pro-Israel groups to work with some members of Congress and state legislators to silence voices and penalize actions that are critical of Israel. By expanding the definition of antisemitism to include most criticisms of Israel and by denying Americans the right to boycott or call for sanctions against any country for any reason, free speech is being constrained or outright denied.

Palestinian Voices that Must Be Heard – But Won’t Be At the Party Conventions

Tuesday, August 20, 1-2:15 PM CT

Layla Elabed, Grassroots Organizer; Co-founder Uncommitted National Movement

Rania Batrice, Advocate, Consultant, Public Relations Specialist

Omar Baddar, Political Analyst, Human Rights Advocate

The Honorable Abdelnasser Rashid, State Representative Illinois 21st

The Honorable Ruwa Romman, State Representative Georgia’s 97th District

This conversation will feature Palestinian Americans who won’t be hosted at the DNC Convention but should be. After 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of Gaza laid waste, disease looming, and famine on the horizon, Democrats need to hear and listen to these voices.

The World’s Obligations to Palestine and Palestinians

Tuesday, August 20, 2:30-4 PM CT

Mara Kronenfeld, Executive Director, UNRWA USA National Committee

Zaha Hassan, Human Rights Lawyer, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

International aid organizations are under fire for helping Palestinians at their greatest hour of need. Panelists will examine the tenure of the attacks and discuss what the U.S. and the international community should be doing.

A Critical Examination of the 2024 Party Platforms

Wednesday, August 21, 1-2:15 PM CT

Maya Berry, Executive Director, AAI

Matt Duss, Former Foreign Policy Advisor, Senator Bernie Sanders

James Zogby, Member Democratic National Committee

Arab Americans and those concerned with justice in the Middle East have been waging battles to shape the political parties’ positions on Israel/Palestine. This panel will look at what’s changed and what hasn’t changed during the past four decades.

Palestine and its Impact on Progressive Politics

Wednesday, August 21, 2:30-4 PM CT

The Honorable Ro Khanna will deliver opening remarks

Respondents:

Abbas Alawieh, Cofounder Uncommitted National Movement

Rania Batrice, Advocate, Consultant, and Public Relations Specialist

Alan Minsky, Executive Director, Progressive Democrats of America

John Nichols, National Affairs Correspondent, The Nation

Waleed Shaheed, Executive Director, The Bloc; Former Spokesperson, Justice Democrats

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has become central to the agenda of progressives in the Democratic Party. Polls show that the majority of Democrats are opposed to Israel’s conduct in Gaza. These numbers are largely driven by young voters, progressive Jewish groups, American Muslims, Black, Latino, Asian, Native, and Arab Americans, all of whom are important constituencies for the Democratic party.

###

The Arab American Institute (AAI) is a national civil rights advocacy organization that provides strategic analysis to policymakers and community members to strengthen democracy, protect civil rights and liberties, and defend human rights. AAI organizes the 3.7 million Arab Americans across the country to ensure an informed, organized, and effective constituency is represented in all aspects of civic life.

Arab American Institute Foundation

1600 K Street, NW, Suite 601

Washington, DC 20006

United States