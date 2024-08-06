SHARE ...

Michigan Primaries 2024: Vote Today and be part of the solution:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) calls upon all eligible registered voters not to miss voting today, Tuesday primary elections day, Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Voting polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

Election day is the day of action. It is the day to render your vote and elect those candidates who deserve your vote. You should choose candidates who reflect your interests, values and stances on matters that matter for you, your family, community, and the society at large.

Primary elections normally have low levels of participation. We urge a high level of participation. This year is different, more sensitive, and more serious. There are races, especially congressional races, which are very tight and could make a dramatic difference in the makeup of the US Congress.

There is no doubt that the ongoing genocidal war against Gaza and the West Bank and the Biden administration’s unlimited support for Israel are prime issues to many voters. This primary election serves as a practical opportunity to make a difference and effect change.

AHRC calls upon all eligible voters to vote and get others to vote. It is time to cast a smart vote that embraces human rights, human lives, human dignity, and human respect.

AHRC hopes that voters will mark August 6,2024 as a remarkable day of change paving the way for the November elections.

AHRC urges all voters to vote. Do not miss this opportunity of being part of the solution. Vote for candidates who are to serve the public honestly. Public service is a huge responsibility and not a privilege.

“Your vote counts. The vote is not about race, ethnicity or faith. It’s about character, experience, qualifications, leadership and vision” said Dr. Saleh Muslah, President of AHRC board. “Vote and encourage friends and family to vote” continued Dr. Muslah.

“Michigan is one of a handful of states that are critical in presidential elections,” said Imad Hamad. “Politicians are not owed a vote, they have to earn it,” added Hamad.

Support AHRC Today:

“America is Always Evaluated on Its Commitment to Its Values and Promises”

We need your support to continue to do our work. No amount is too small, and every donation is appreciated. Please donate today via AHRC Website (www.ahrcusa.org).

AHRC Mission:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) is dedicated to defending and protecting human rights as outlined in the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The AHRC was formed to protect these rights and advocate for anyone whose rights are being violated or denied. To that end, the AHRC will build a tenacious, objective, and carefully guided advocacy program that will serve to defend individual human rights, whenever and wherever they are being infringed upon. NGO in Consultative Status with the Economic & Social Council (ECOSOC)-United Nations

AHRC News & Views

Media & Information: (313) 9143251 or via email at: Info@ahrcusa.org

NGO in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations