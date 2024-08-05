SHARE ...

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein demands Biden-Harris end Israel’s genocide in Gaza to avert Middle East war

As tensions increase in the Middle East as a result of Israel’s violence and killing of a hostage negotiator, Ismael Haniyeh, Dr. Jill Stein, the Green Party presumptive presidential nominee, issued the following statement today urging the Biden-Harris administration to end Israel’s genocide in Gaza in order to prevent a potential war from breaking out in the Middle East:

“The long-feared regional war is looming in the Middle East and could easily spin out of control into a wider conflict. The Biden-Harris administration is pouring gasoline on the fire by sending massive arms and troops to back Israel, whose aggressive actions have long been pushing for expanded war,” Dr. Jill Stein said in a statement released on Monday, August 5, 2024.

“The Biden-Harris administration must stop this at once and fix the crisis at its source – by ceasing all weapons and support to Israel until it ends its genocide in Gaza and agrees to negotiate a settlement for Palestine and the region consistent with international law and the rulings of the International Court of Justice.

“After Israel’s back to back assassinations in Beirut and Tehran last week, Iran has met with allies including Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, Yemen and Iraqi militias to plan joint action against Israel and US bases in Iraq and Syria. By responding with warships, destroyers, fighter jets and potentially land-based missile defense and troops, the US is proposing to take direct part in the imminent war that could easily go nuclear.

“Some Israeli leaders have already suggested using nuclear weapons. Such a war could trigger nuclear winter – a reduction in sunlight due to debris from nuclear explosions suspended in the upper atmosphere for years, which can cause global famine with the potential to end civilization as we know it. By funding and arming Israel, and refusing to rein in its rampage, the Biden-Harris administration is now putting Americans and the world in the crosshairs of Israel’s genocidal aggression.

“The US must not be dragged into a disastrous regional war by an Israeli government seeking cover to continue its genocide in Gaza.

“It’s long past time for the US to end the genocide in Gaza that it is enabling. The US is providing the vast majority of weapons being used by Israel in Gaza, as well as financial assistance, intelligence and diplomatic cover. By halting all support for Israel’s genocide, the US can make an emergency diplomatic appeal to Iran and allies to hold their fire.

“By allowing Israel to determine US foreign policy in its most basic form – in matters of war and peace – the Biden-Harris administration has effectively handed the role of Commander in Chief to Bibi Netanyahu. This is an intolerable betrayal of the American people and it must come to an end.

“We encourage all people of conscience to vehemently protest the US rush to war, call for an end to aid to Israel until it ends its genocide, and demand peacemakers rather than warmongers at all levels of government.”

For more information on Jill Stein’s candidacy for U.S. President in the November 5, 2024 election visit her website at: www.jillstein2024.com