Arab America Foundation to host “Connect Empowerment Summit” in New Jersey

The Arab American Foundation, launched in 2019 to educate Americans about the Arab identity and empower and connect Arab Americans, will host the “Connect Empowerment Summit” on Friday and Saturday, October 24 and 25, at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe in Teaneck, New Jersey.

This dynamic summit brings together Arab Americans from across the country for two powerful days of networking, leadership, and celebration.

You’ll engage with visionary leaders, bold changemakers, and emerging youth voices in unforgettable sessions on entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, public service, youth leadership, and Arab heritage and identity.

The Connect Empowerment Summit is the Arab America Foundation’s flagship national gathering, designed to unite, inspire, and uplift Arab Americans from across the country.

In 2024, the summit brought together over 400 attendees representing 26 states for two powerful days of community connection, cultural celebration, and leadership development. The event features a dynamic lineup of speakers, thought-provoking panels, and performances that reflect the richness of Arab heritage and the diversity of Arab American experiences.

Participants engage in interactive sessions that cover key areas, including public service, entrepreneurship, media representation, women’s empowerment, youth leadership, and the evolving Arab American identity. From students to seasoned professionals, the summit provides a platform for dialogue, mentorship, and the exchange of actionable ideas.

The Connect Empowerment Summit continues to serve as a vital platform where Arab Americans can share stories, build networks, and develop the tools needed to effect positive change.

The Arab America Foundation (AAF) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization established in 2019. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, educate Americans about the Arab identity, and to empower and connect Arab Americans with each other and with diverse organizations across the U.S.

One hundred years ago, the Arab American writer, poet, and philosopher, Kahlil Gibran, created an organization known as Al Rabitah–The Connection. The movement engaged writers, journalists, and artists to promote and preserve the Arab Heritage. Tragically, the Al Rabitah movement ceased shortly after Gibran’s death.

One hundred years later, we at AAF, inspired by Gibran’s dream, seek to continue his work to promote the Arab heritage.

