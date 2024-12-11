SHARE ...

CAIR condemns GOP selection of Genocidal anti-Palestinian racist Rep. Brian Mast as Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee

GOP’s selection of genocidal anti-Palestinian racist Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) as chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the next Congress. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the(R-Fla.) as chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the next Congress.

CAIR called for Mast to resign for his “call to commit genocide” after a speech on the House floor in which he said: “I would encourage the other side to not so lightly throw around the idea of innocent Palestinian civilians […] I don’t think we would so lightly throw around the term ‘innocent Nazi civilians.’” Last year,for his “call to commit genocide” after a speech on the House floor in which he said: “I would encourage the other side to not so lightly throw around the idea of innocent Palestinian civilians […] I don’t think we would so lightly throw around the term ‘innocent Nazi civilians.’”

Rep. Mast said , “these are not innocent Palestinian civilians across the world.” Earlier this year, when asked by activists from Code Pink if he had seen images of Palestinian babies killed by Israeli forces,, “these are not innocent Palestinian civilians across the world.”

When asked about people facing starvation in Gaza, he said that “the half a million people starving to death are people that should go out there and put a government in place that doesn’t […] attack Israel on a daily basis.”

Rep. Mast displayed no hesitation in stating how innocent Palestinian homes will continue to be destroyed; in a comment, he said: “There is more infrastructure that needs to be destroyed…and there will be more that is destroyed.”

former volunteer in the Israeli military . Mast is a

In a statement, CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw said:

“Brian Mast might be the perfect person to serve as a spokesperson for the war criminals of the Israeli government, but he has no business running congressional hearings on sensitive international issues that impact our nation’s security.”

He noted that CAIR’s Florida chapter previously condemned anti-Palestinian remarks by Rep. Mast.

CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

donate to CAIR . Do you like reading CAIR press releases and taking part in our action alerts? You can help contribute to CAIR’s work of defending civil rights and empowering American Muslims across the country by making a one-time contribution or becoming a monthly donor. Supporters like you make CAIR’s advocacy work possible and defeating Islamophobia an achievable goal. Click here to

https://action.cair.com/a/newsletters — For more information, email: If you would like to join CAIR’s media list, please sign up here:— For more information, email: info@cair.com , CC ihooper@cair.com