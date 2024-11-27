SHARE ...

Senator Hastings and Rep Nichols introduce commemoration resolutions for the late Nemer Ziyad

The resolutions were approved in the Illinois State Senate and the Illinois State House on November 11 and on November 13, 2024, memorializing his passing and acknowledging his achievements as a proud Arab American

State Senator Michael Hastings and State Rep. Cyril Nichols introduced co-resolutions honoring the life of the late Middle Eastern food industry pioneer Nemer Ziyad.

Ziyad died on his 61st birthday on Sept. 13, 2024 after retiring from the food industry as president of Ziyad Brothers Importing, a company started by his father Ahmed Ziyad in 1966 in Chicago.

Resolutions were introduced and adopted in the Illinois House of Representatives by Rep. Nichols and approved. on Nov. 11, 2024 and in the Illinois Senate by Hastings and adopted on Nov. 13, 2024.

“Nemer Ziyad was an icon in the Arab American community who was known for his generosity not only to helping Arab American and Muslim causes, but also for helping Christian and Muslim religious institutions around the country and numerous charitable groups dedicated to supporting those in our society who are in need,” Nichols said during the hearing for the final adoption of the resolution.

“He is greatly missed in the Arab American and Muslim American community, and in our society as a whole.”

Hastings and Nichols noted that Nemer Ziyad was a supporter of helping those in need in addition to his profession in the food industry. And he was active in supporting strong political and government leaders who have stood by the Arab American and Muslim American community regardless of political party.

Columnist and former Chicago City Hall reporter Ray Hanania, who was a friend of Nemer Ziyad’s since his youth working with his father and uncle at the Syrian Bakery on Chicago’s Southwest Side, said his influence in elevating the profile of Arab and Muslim Americans is unmatched in Illinois.

“There was no one who did more to ensure that government and politicians recognized the Arab American and Muslim community for their achievements and their needs and he was there not just standing with local suburban mayors but also with Chicago Mayors including Mayor Harold Washington and Richard M. Daley,” Hanania said.

“What Hastings and Nichols have done by sponsoring these memorial resolutions have helped to document his life and the contributions that he has made to our society and to this country.”

Hanania said that too often, our state and national politicians fail to acknowledge and recognize the achievements of Arab Americans and Muslim Americans because of political considerations.

“Nemer was a giant in the Arab American community because of his endless generosity,” Hanania added. “I know the community is grateful to both Senator Hastings and Rep. Nichols for not only acknowledging Nemer Ziyad’s passing but for their continued support of the Arab American and Muslim American community.”

Nichols said the resolutions have been delivered to his surviving family members.

RESOLUTION TEXT: MEMORIAL RESOLUTION ON THE PASSING OF NEMER ZIYAD

WHEREAS, The members of the Illinois House of Representatives are saddened to learn of the death of Nemer Ziyad, who passed away on September 13, 2024, his 61st birthday; and

WHEREAS, Nemer Ziyad, the eldest son of Ahmad Ziyad, founded Ziyad Brothers Importing with his brother, Ibrahim, and served as the chief executive officer and principal for the company; and

WHEREAS, Ziyad Brothers Importing was founded as a small retail food importing business on the southwest side of Chicago in 1966 but grew into one of the nation’s largest distributors of authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food products and ingredients; and

WHEREAS, Ziyad Brothers Importing employs more than 80 people in a 150,000 sq. ft. warehouse and office center located in Cicero, where it distributes more than 1,000 food and food-related products to more than 4,000 ethnic grocery stores and more than 18,000 mainstream retail stores and outlets in 48 states and six countries; and

WHEREAS, Nemer Ziyad, working with his brothers, Nassem and Nazmy, and his cousin, Nezar, was instrumental in directing the national growth of the company, bringing Mediterranean and Middle East food essentials into the homes of every family in America and negotiating the company’s purchase by Peak Rock Capitol in 2022; and

WHEREAS, Nemer Ziyad established his reputation not only as a food industry professional and expert but also as an Arab American of Palestinian heritage and served the public in many capacities, including as a former founding board member of the United Trust Bank in Bridgeview and as a supporter of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF); and

WHEREAS, Nemer Ziyad served on the board of the Chicago International Sister Cities (Amman-Chicago) and was a member of the exclusive International Order of Chefs, Les Aims Escoffier Society; and

WHEREAS, Nemer Ziyad was the recipient of numerous awards, including Man of the Year by the Arab American Democratic Club; and

WHEREAS, Nemer Ziyad’s achievements in business and in strengthening the pride in his Arab American community have been unprecedented; therefore, be it

RESOLVED, BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ONE HUNDRED THIRD GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF ILLINOIS, that we mourn the passing of Nemer Ziyad and extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him; and be it further

RESOLVED, That a suitable copy of this resolution be presented to Nemer Ziyad’s wife, Kathryn, and his daughters, Marissa and Sahra, as an expression of our deepest sympathy.