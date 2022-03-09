SHARE ...

Ukraine conflict gives Palestinians chance to redefine their conflict

By Ray Hanania

#RussianInvasion of #Ukraine has given #Palestinians an opportunity to confront #Israel’s lies and #propaganda, but it requires a steady focus to develop an effective #publicrelationsstrategy.

It should start by focusing on the #Americanpublic, which has shown gut-wrenching revulsion and extreme outrage to issues of #occupation, #boycotts, #refugees and #ExtraJudicialKillings. @ArabNews Right now, the Palestinians don’t have an effective strategy at all.

The key to a good strategy is to define the issues “Occupation,” “Refugees,” “boycotts” and “extra-judicial killings” in the context of both Ukraine by Russia and Palestine by Israel, and then direct that message to the most important target audience, the American Public.

Emphasize the “Christian” aspect of the suffering in Palestine because America is a majority Christian nation.

And stop making emotion the foundation of Paleastinian activist marketing PR campaigns.

You can read the full column in Arab News Newspaper by clicking this link.

https://www.arabnews.com/node/2039496

( Ray Hanania is an award winning former Chicago City Hall reporter. A political analyst and CEO of Urban Strategies Group, Hanania’s opinion columns on mainstream issues are published in the Southwest News Newspaper Group in the Des Plaines Valley News, Southwest News-Herald, The Regional News, The Reporter Newspapers. His Middle East columns are published in the Arab News. For more information on Ray Hanania visit www.Hanania.com or email him at rghanania@gmail.com.)

