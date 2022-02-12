Peak Rock Capital affiliate completes acquisition of Ziyad Brothers, a leading provider of brander Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital (“Peak Rock”), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed an acquisition of Ziyad Brothers (“Ziyad” or the “Company”), in partnership with the Company’s management team and the Ziyad family.

Ziyad is a leading omni-channel provider of branded Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods. The Company has a 50-year track record of delivering a diverse product portfolio of over 800 SKUs to thousands of customers, including local specialty grocers, supermarkets, national accounts, and e-commerce platforms. Headquartered in Chicago, with additional facilities in New Jersey and California, Ziyad has earned a strong reputation for its exceptional portfolio of brands, reliable service, national distribution, deep relationships, and category expertise.

Steve Martinez, President of Peak Rock, said, “Ziyad represents a unique opportunity to invest in an exceptional business and team that has differentiated itself as the unparalleled authority on Middle East and Mediterranean cuisine. Ziyad’s history of service and dedication to its partners’ and customers’ success, coupled with its strong and consistent track record of growth, make it an ideal platform investment for Peak Rock. We are looking forward to partnering with the Company to accelerate the execution of strategic growth investments.”

Nassem Ziyad, commented, “For generations, our family has been proud to serve our brand partners, retail customers, and local communities. After an exhaustive search, it was clear that Peak Rock was the right partner as we begin this next growth phase. Peak Rock truly understands our business, our heritage, and our dedication to supporting our partner brands and customers. We look forward to our partnership, which will position Ziyad for continued rapid growth across products, brands, and retailers.” In conjunction with the transaction, Nassem Ziyad has been named as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.