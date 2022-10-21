Rep. Cyril Nichols to be feted by supporters at fundraiser Saturday Oct. 22

Posted on By rayhanania No Comments on Rep. Cyril Nichols to be feted by supporters at fundraiser Saturday Oct. 22
SHARE ...
          
 
  


Rep. Cyril Nichols to be feted by supporters at fundraiser Saturday Oct. 22

Allies and supporters for State Rep. Cyril Nichols of the 32nd House District will host a fundraiser on Saturday October 22, 2022 from 6 until 10 PM.

Titled “We Do the Work,” the fundraiser will be held at the XS Tennis and Education Center, 5336 S. State Street in Chicago.

Donations are only $50 and should be made out to Friends of Cyril Nichols. You can donate online at:

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/friends-of-cyril-nichols-1

State Rep. Cyril Nichols
State Rep. Cyril Nichols, Democrat 32nd District

 

For more on the fundraiser email info@ilnichols.com or Dr. Henley at Harmony32nd@gmail.com.

 

“Representative Nichols is a strong supporter of the Arab American community and fights for the rights of all people regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or color,” said Hassan Nijem, president of the Arab American Chamber of Commerce.

“Nichols is one of the most aggressive members of the Illinois House when it comes to fighting for the rights of constituents,” said journalist and media consultant Ray Hanania. “He is a principled legislator who treats everyone fairly and has delivered much to his district constituents during his first term in office.”

Nichols is endorsed by the Arab American Democratic Club of Chicagoland.

Radi Abuhashish, State Rep. Cyril Nichols and Hassan Nijem during Iftar presentation Thursday April 2, 2022
Radi Abuhashish, State Rep. Cyril Nichols and Hassan Nijem during Iftar presentation Thursday April 2, 2022

You can get more information by visiting www.RepNichols.com.

Nichols has been active supporting the needs of all of the residents in his diverse district which extends from Englewood in Chicago west to Bridgeview, Burbank, Hickory Hills and Justice.

State Rep. Cyril Nichols, 32nd House District
State Rep. Cyril Nichols, 32nd House District

Recent District Support Activities

18 palettes of water taken to Jackson, Michigan to support families affected by the water crisis there.

Voters Registrations including 400 new voters in the district.

State Rep. Cyril Nichols visiting a local southwest suburban mosque to meet congregation members and community leaders.
State Rep. Cyril Nichols visiting a local southwest suburban mosque to meet congregation members and community leaders.

Bills Passed

  • Plant Based Lunch Option Legislation for Schools
  • Funding for Little Angels Day Care in Englewood
  • I CASH millions of dollars for people in IL
  • Funding for E.R.O Therapeutic Center CLICK HERE for info.
  • Funding to Reopen Mercy Hospital Now called Insight Hospital and Medical Center
  • Violence Prevention Grants

Legislation he has sponsored and co-sponsored is detailed at this website: www.ilhousedems.com/project/cyril-nichols

rayhanania
Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)


SHARE ...
          
 
  
 
          
 
  
Activism, American Arabs, Christian & Muslim, Civil Rights, Election, Event, Events, News, Palestine & Jordan, Politics, Spotlight Tags:, , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

Haaretz Headline: Trump Has His Finger on the Nuclear Button, and No One Can Stop Him Arab World
Iran-Israel Deal and Mordechai Vanunu’s Supreme Court Appeal Arab World
A Third Way, a film that offers hope Arab World
Palestinian refugees forced to flee their homes at gunpoint by Jewish terrorist groups operating in Palestine in the 1930s, 1940s and after Israel was created on May 14, 1948. Photo courtesy of the United Nations Israel lies in claims Arabs forced Jews to flee Israel
Liberty Central and USS Liberty Remembrance Day American Arabs
In Israel’s elections, racism is the winning ballot Arab World

Leave a Reply