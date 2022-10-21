SHARE ...

Rep. Cyril Nichols to be feted by supporters at fundraiser Saturday Oct. 22

Allies and supporters for State Rep. Cyril Nichols of the 32nd House District will host a fundraiser on Saturday October 22, 2022 from 6 until 10 PM.

Titled “We Do the Work,” the fundraiser will be held at the XS Tennis and Education Center, 5336 S. State Street in Chicago.

Donations are only $50 and should be made out to Friends of Cyril Nichols. You can donate online at:

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/friends-of-cyril-nichols-1

For more on the fundraiser email info@ilnichols.com or Dr. Henley at Harmony32nd@gmail.com.

“Representative Nichols is a strong supporter of the Arab American community and fights for the rights of all people regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or color,” said Hassan Nijem, president of the Arab American Chamber of Commerce.

“Nichols is one of the most aggressive members of the Illinois House when it comes to fighting for the rights of constituents,” said journalist and media consultant Ray Hanania. “He is a principled legislator who treats everyone fairly and has delivered much to his district constituents during his first term in office.”

Nichols is endorsed by the Arab American Democratic Club of Chicagoland.

You can get more information by visiting www.RepNichols.com.

Nichols has been active supporting the needs of all of the residents in his diverse district which extends from Englewood in Chicago west to Bridgeview, Burbank, Hickory Hills and Justice.

Recent District Support Activities

18 palettes of water taken to Jackson, Michigan to support families affected by the water crisis there.

Voters Registrations including 400 new voters in the district.

Bills Passed

Plant Based Lunch Option Legislation for Schools

Funding for Little Angels Day Care in Englewood

I CASH millions of dollars for people in IL

Funding for E.R.O Therapeutic Center CLICK HERE for info

Funding to Reopen Mercy Hospital Now called Insight Hospital and Medical Center

Violence Prevention Grants

Legislation he has sponsored and co-sponsored is detailed at this website: www.ilhousedems.com/project/cyril-nichols