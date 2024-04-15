SHARE ...

Statement by the Abandon Biden Campaign on the April 15 Global Strike and Recent Events in the West Bank

#AbandonBiden movement urges public to participate in the Monday, April 15 Global Strike today

The #AbandonBiden campaign condemns in the strongest terms the savage actions of Israeli settlers who have unleashed terror upon Palestinian villages across the occupied West Bank.

The barbarity witnessed in Duma, Deir Dibwan, Beitin, and Al-Mughayyir, where settlers, under the gaze and inaction of the Israeli military, set homes and cars on fire, is utterly inexcusable.

These acts of terror are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic campaign to oppress and displace the Palestinian people.

The recent death of Binyamin Achimair and the ensuing rampage by settlers highlight the brutal reality of an occupation emboldened by U.S. policies that offer unwavering support to Israel regardless of its actions.

The lack of evidence and accountability in declaring this a “terrorist attack” by the IDF is a manipulation of truth, designed to justify the continued violation of human rights and international law.

In response to this stark injustice, the #AbandonBiden campaign fully supports the April 15 global strike. We urge everyone to withdraw from everyday engagements, to show the U.S. and Israeli governments that the world is watching and that we vehemently oppose their policies of aggression and apartheid. This strike is our collective shout against the monstrous acts of the Israeli state and its supporters.

The time for polite diplomacy has long passed. We demand immediate action. We will stand with Palestine in the struggle for liberation and will not rest until justice prevails. Join us in making noise that cannot be ignored, in disrupting the peace of those who sanction or perpetrate violence, and in signaling that such atrocities will no longer be tolerated.

We are powerful when united, and together, we can help lead the charge towards a future where peace is based on justice, and human rights are unconditionally respected. The #AbandonBiden campaign is committed to this cause, and to the belief that a significant change is overdue. Join us in our fight. Stand for Palestine this April 15. Stand against tyranny, oppression, and injustice.

Campaign Webpage: https://abandonbiden24.com/

Email Contact: media@abandonbiden24.com

Quotes

“The #AbandonBiden campaign is a civil rights struggle that stands for the premise that life must be protected. Biden turned his back on the value of life. There are no Israelis. There are no Palestinians. The only question is whether you are on the side of life.” – Professor Hassan Abdel Salam

“We will save America from itself, by punishing Biden at the ballot box.” – Community Leader, Jaylani Hussein

“Our votes have been taken for granted. This is a matter of moral conscience. In the Quran it states that when you kill one life, it is like killing all of humanity and when you save one life, it is like saving all of humanity. Ultimately, it’s morally imperative to not vote for Biden.” – Religious Community Leader, Khaled Kansou

“What people of conscience have been demanding from Biden is so minimal. We ask for the end of the killing, of the bombardments, of the famine. Of this extreme policy of death. We are not asking for an extra inch of land; we’re just asking to stop the killing.” – Professor Hassan Abdel Salam

Background

Abandon Biden first emerged on November 1, 2023, people of conscience made an ultimatum to the president, calling him to call for a ceasefire by October 31, 2023; when Biden did not call for a ceasefire, leaders inaugurated Abandon Biden on “Ceasefire Deadline Day” observed on November 1, 2023. Since November 1, 2023, a nationwide Abandon Biden movement emerged, promising to actively campaign against Biden.

Not only did Biden fail to meet Ceasefire Deadline Day, but both Biden and his administration have explicitly lied to demean and dehumanize Palestinians to create a narrative that they are responsible for their own suffering. They have provided cover for Israeli war crimes as recent as last week when we saw a horrific slaughter, dubbed the “Flour Massacre” where over a hundred Palestinian civilians were murdered.

As Biden has abandoned us, we made the decision to abandon him. We cannot reward this administration with our votes after they have funded, at best ethnic cleansing, and at worst, a genocide. When he speaks of the crisis in Gaza, Palestinians are a mere afterthought to Israel’s security. There is no mention of their suffering, the mass starvation, the generational trauma inflicted, and there is a refusal to even acknowledge an occupation and embargo that preceded October 7 by decades.

Our position is firmly entrenched within the majority of Democrats, 80% of whom are also calling for a ceasefire. Michigan, North Carolina, and Minnesota have all tallied large percentages of uncommitted votes. While we acknowledge that there is aid being airdropped into Gaza, it is a mere drop in the bucket when multiple children are starving to death on a daily basis. Only a ceasefire will begin the long process of providing relief and support to civilians suffering in Gaza.

We are painfully aware of the possibility that Donald Trump could be bolstered by our refusal to vote for Biden in November. We should therefore ask President Biden why he is choosing to risk our democracy to embrace a far-right government in Israel. We should ask why there are no pre-conditions to the military aid that is provided to Israel when the International Court of Justice has found that there is plausible genocide being committed and every request by the International Court of Justice has been ignored by Israel.

Our position is a moral one. It is a just position. We call on all voters of conscience to Abandon Biden to save our democracy as well as save the lives of the millions suffering in Gaza.