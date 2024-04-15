SHARE ...

Urge Congress to Reject New Israel Aid and Prevent U.S. Involvement in Potential Iran Conflict

Demand Congress reject attempts by pro-Israel Representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives to approve more U.S. tax dollars and weapons to fuel the far-right Israeli government’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Speaker Mike Johson and Democratic leaders are pushing for a vote this week on legislation the crisis Israel started by bombing an Iranian embassy building. In a bid to distract from the Gaza genocide, Israel is attempting to drag the U.S. into a regional war with Iran.

TAKE ACTION: TELL CONGRESS NO MORE MILITARY AID OR SUPPORT TO ISRAEL

Over the weekend, Speaker Johnson told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that the House would try again to fund a new aid package for Israel: “We’re going to try again this week, and the details of that package are being put together right now. We’re looking at the options and all these supplemental issues.” Johnson noted that it would be a new aid package and not the 14-billion-dollar package approved by the U.S. Senate in December.

With the majority of Americans supporting an immediate ceasefire and a growing number of House Democrats opposing any new U.S. weapons transfers to Israel, it is important that all Americans take action to urge their House Representative to reject any new military aid packages to Israel and military support.

Speaker Johnson’s Republican party holds a narrow 218-213 majority in the House of Representatives, with a significant number of Democrats pushing for a new aid package to Israel.

In December, Democrats in the Senate adopted an aid package for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel, which would supply Israel with over $14 billion in military aid. However, this package, along with a failed $17 billion Republican military aid package for Israel in the House, has failed to gain traction or approval.

The recent Israeli military targeted killing of seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen in Gaza has spurred a growing number of Democrats to reconsider their stance on military aid.

In an April 5th letter to the Biden administration, 37 Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stated, “In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapons transfers.”

Before the two-week, March to April congressional recess, 191 Democrats had signed onto a separate Democratic-led discharge petition opposed by CAIR and other groups aiming to force a vote on the $14 billion military aid package to Israel. With Democrats holding 213 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, there is also potential for disaffected Republicans to collaborate with Democrats, achieving the 218 votes needed to initiate a procedural discharge petition and bypass Speaker Johnson’s block.

CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

