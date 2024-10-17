SHARE ...

AHRC Announces its 2024 Spirit of Humanity Awardees

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is pleased to announce its 2024 Spirit of Humanity awardees.

The Award Ceremony will be held during the Annual AHRC Gala on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. in Dearborn.

Despite the world’s unprecedented challenges, AHRC’s Gala is one important occasion to promote and advance the cause of human rights and the culture of human dignity and respect at home and abroad.

We persist despite all the challenges. Our work is needed more than ever before.

The 2024 “Spirit of Humanity” Awardees are:

Courage and Selflessness In Defense of Human Rights and Dignity Award:

Presented to UNRWA- United Nations:

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 with a mandate to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to registered Palestine refugees in the Agency’s area of operations, namely the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. Thousands of Palestine refugees who lost both their homes and livelihood because of the 1948 conflict have remained displaced and in need of significant support for over seventy years.

UNRWA helps them achieve their full potential in human development through quality services that include education and health care. UNRWA is funded entirely by voluntary contributions.

The award will be accepted on behalf of all the courageous and selfless staff of the agency by UNRWA’s Deputy Commissioner-General (Operational Support), Antonia Marie De Meo.

Global Humanitarian Award

Presented to Farashin Silevany DO, MPH

Dr. Silevany believes that practicing medicine is a mission, and that helping others is at the core of what it means to be a human being and a physician.

Dr. Silevany is a humanitarian and global health specialist who has participated in and led medical missions in conflict zones and natural disaster areas. These areas and zones include Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Palestine (Gaza), Bangladesh (at the beginning of the Rohingya Crisis), Jordan (to assist Syrian refugees and Palestinians), Colombia (during the Venezuelan crisis and influx of refugees into Colombia), Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico (after Hurricane Maria). As a team leader of Rahma Worldwide medical mission #5 (March 2024) and mission #10 (June 2024) to facilitate aid for Gazan delivering medical and food supplies.

The program will include a tribute to the leadership and activism of peace-loving students who champion the fight for justice and peace in Palestine and Lebanon. The student movement in America captured the world’s attention calling for genuine peace and an immediate ceasefire.

In a special segment, AHRC will recognize and acknowledge its 2023 “Spirit of Humanity” awardees, Ms. Jane Garcia, Community Service & Lifetime Excellence Award; Mr. Furquan Ahmed, WCCCD, Academic & Community Service Excellence Award; and the Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD), Community Impact Award.

AHRC “Spirit of Humanity” Awards and Dinner Gala Friday, October18, 2024:

The Gala is AHRC’s signature program and prime event of the year to celebrate human rights and the culture of human rights.

Please visit (www.ahrcusa.org) and support the cause of human rights. Your support is needed and appreciated. Become a human rights defender and protector and join the gala.

AHRC Mission:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) is dedicated to defending and protecting human rights as outlined in the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The AHRC was formed to protect these rights and advocate for anyone whose rights are being violated or denied. To that end, the AHRC will build a tenacious, objective, and carefully guided advocacy program that will serve to defend individual human rights, whenever and wherever they are being infringed upon. NGO in Consultative Status with the Economic & Social Council (ECOSOC)-United Nations

AHRC News & Views

Media & Information: (313) 9143251 or via email at: Info@ahrcusa.org

NGO in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations