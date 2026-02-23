SHARE ...

Zakat Foundation of America launches annual Ramadan Humanitarian Campaign

As Muslims around the world prepare to welcome the holy month of Ramadan, Zakat Foundation of America (ZFA) has launched its annual Ramadan 2026 humanitarian campaign, prioritizing food security for the world’s most vulnerable communities.

This year’s response focuses urgently on families facing catastrophic hunger in Gaza and Sudan, while expanding outreach to additional countries worldwide to meet growing global need.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims through fasting from dawn to sunset, increased prayer, and acts of charity.

It is a time rooted in compassion, self-discipline, and generosity, when feeding the hungry becomes a sacred act of worship. For millions of families worldwide, however, Ramadan arrives amid devastating conflict, displacement, and food shortages that make daily survival uncertain.

This year, Zakat Foundation of America is responding with urgent food assistance, delivering life-saving meals and essential food packages to families struggling to secure their next meal. In Gaza, where ongoing violence has crippled food systems and displaced entire communities, ZFA is providing emergency food aid to families facing extreme hunger and instability. In Sudan, where conflict has driven millions from their homes and disrupted access to markets and Agriculture, ZFA’s Ramadan response focuses on nourishing displaced families and helping prevent famine.

A key component of this year’s campaign is ZFA’s $1-per-kilo rice initiative, which highlights the critical role of rice as a daily staple for families across much of the world. For many households, rice is the foundation of nourishing meals to break the fast. By giving just one dollar per kilo, supporters can help ensure families observing Ramadan have consistent, dignified access to food that sustains them throughout the month and beyond.

Beyond Gaza and Sudan, ZFA’s Ramadan 2026 programs span dozens of countries across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, including underserved communities within the United States. This year marks a significant expansion of outreach to additional countries, responding to rising hunger driven by conflict, climate shocks, and economic instability. Core initiatives include Ramadan food packages, hot iftar (dinner) meals for families and shelters, and long-term food security programs designed to stabilize communities beyond the holy month.

Last Ramadan, Zakat Foundation of America distributed 26 million meals to beneficiaries worldwide. With expanded programming and increased need, ZFA expects to exceed last year’s reach during Ramadan 2026, delivering millions of meals to families facing hunger during the holy month.

Through partnerships with trusted local organizations and field teams, Zakat Foundation of America ensures aid reaches those most at risk, widows, children, displaced families, and the elderly, while honoring the dignity and cultural needs of each community served.

To learn more about Zakat Foundation of America’s Ramadan 2026 programs or to support food security efforts for Gaza, Sudan, and communities worldwide, visit www.zakat.org/ramadan.

Zakat Foundation of America has been featured in the press including CNN Max, Fox News, WGN, ABC and NBC among others. Media including photos and videos are available on the organization’s website and social media. Additional media requests or interview requests can be submitted to [email protected]

Founded in 2001 by Khalil Demir, Zakat Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 NGO that helps generous and caring people reach out to those in need. Zakat Foundation of America’s mission is to address immediate needs and ensure the self-reliance of the poorest people around the world. Zakat Foundation of America conducts humanitarian assistance programs around the world.

For more information visit www.Zakat.org.









