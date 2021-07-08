TPS extension for Yemeni Nationals: Good but not enough:
The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) welcomes the Biden Administration’s extending the Temporary Protective Status (TPS) designation for Yemeni nationals residing in the United States. However, we believe Yemen is owed more than the band aid provided to a very small number of Yemenis.
Yemen have been torn by war for too many years. This nasty, brutish and long war destroyed the country’s infrastructure making the humanitarian crisis in Yemen one of the most serious facing the world today.
Granting TPS and its extension to Yemeni nationals residing in the US is a welcome step.
However, millions of Yemenis are suffering from the ongoing war. Those displaced pit of country were not granted the refugee status and designation equal to other victims of war such as the Syrians, the Iraqis and others.
AHRC calls on the Biden Administration to reassess the impact of this ongoing humanitarian crises on Yemenis. Time is due for the US to help end the war in Yemen, lift the siege and help advance the dialogue among all Yemeni parties.
Just like with many ongoing conflicts around the world, it is the innocent civilians who have been the price of war. AHRC calls on the Biden Administration to expedite the processing pf the asylum applications filed by Yemenis and help the thousands of families to reunite. Yemeni Americans continue to suffer excessive delays in adjusting their immigration petitions.
AHRC calls on the members of Congress in Michigan to lead the effort to help provide all the needed help to the Yemeni people.
“The Yemeni crisis and its high toll on civilians demand the attention of all officials in positions to provide any form of relief to the innocent victims,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “TPS and its renewal constitute one of many steps that can be taken to help the victimized Yemeni people,” concluded Hamad.