State Department release Joint Statement on crisis in Syria by government leaders 

Posted on By rayhanania No Comments on State Department release Joint Statement on crisis in Syria by government leaders 
SHARE ...
          
 
  


State Department release Joint Statement on crisis in Syria by government leaders 

Representatives of the Arab League, Egypt, the European Union, France, Germany, Iraq, Jordan, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States met August 30-31 at the envoy level  in Geneva to discuss the crisis in Syria. Read their statement regarding conflict in Syria

Statement:

We reaffirmed our commitment to reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis consistent with UN Security Council resolution 2254, including continued support for implementing and sustaining an immediate nation-wide ceasefire, the Constitutional Committee, free and fair elections, the end of arbitrary detention, and the release of all those unjustly held.

We reiterated the need to create secure conditions for the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons, consistent with UNHCR standards; and support the provision of sufficient and sustainable aid to the displaced and their host countries and communities until such conditions are in place.

We noted with concern the continuing threat posed by Daesh and reiterated our commitment to the mission of the Global Coalition Against Daesh, and to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

We called on all parties, in particular the government-nominated bloc, to resume meetings of the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned Constitutional Committee under UN auspices in Geneva and to advance an inclusive political solution that will protect the territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty of Syria and the rights and dignity of all Syrians.

Terrorist Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad, who have used chemical weapons and violence to destroy any Syrian civilian who challenges his atrocities. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)
Terrorist Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad, who have used chemical weapons and violence to destroy any Syrian civilian who challenges his atrocities. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)

 

We reiterated that there is no military solution to the Syrian crisis and reaffirmed our continued support of UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen and his tireless efforts to advance a UN-facilitated political process consistent with UNSC resolution 2254.

 

We remain deeply concerned about the dire humanitarian situation in Syria and the ongoing suffering of the Syrian people.

We emphasized the importance of continuing to provide life-saving and early recovery humanitarian assistance across Syria through all modalities, including expansion and extension of the UNSC resolution 2642 cross-border aid mechanism, for which there is no alternative that can match its scope and scale.

Furthermore, we underlined the necessity to continue to press for accountability for all atrocities and international crimes perpetrated in Syria, including the use of chemical weapons, as well as to press for a full accounting of the missing.

For more information on Syria’s regime’s role as a Narco State, click here to listen to the podcast and interview by Arab New radio host Ray Hanania with Middle East Institute expert Charles Lister

rayhanania
Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)


SHARE ...
          
 
  
 
          
 
  
Arab News, Arab World, Human Rights, Kurdish, Kurds, News, NewsWire, Politics, refugees, Syria, Turkey, war Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

A World Lost: Escape From Yarmouk Arab World
Al Arabiya awards five in educating West Arab World
UAE helps soccer but what about Arab image? American Arabs
Farm Stand foods featured by C. Love Cookie Project. Featured during the third episode of “Elevating Voices,” a new TV series celebrating diversity in Maine businesses. Photo courtesy of Castle PR, Maine Lebanese chef among those featured in new TV Series Celebrating Diversity in Maine American Arabs
Daesh: Social Media War on ISIS and BS American Arabs
Photo courtesy of MIke Ghouse Republican John Findlay slams Dar al-Hijra Mosque in Virginia American Arabs

Leave a Reply