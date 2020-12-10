SHARE ...





















AHRC Observes Human Rights Day

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) joins the United Nations, countries around the world, and fellow human rights organizations in observing Human Rights Day that falls annually on December 10.

In 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). In 1950, the United Nations General Assembly passed resolution 423(V) to officially recognize December 10 as Human Rights Day. While the Declaration is not binding law, it reflects values that all members of the UN have committed to. The Declaration became a common bond for all nations in the world voluntarily committing themselves to preserve, protect and respect human rights.

While we celebrate this day, we realize that too many people today are victims of torture, injustice and abuse. We condemn all violations of human rights. The issue of human rights is not a partisan or ideological issue and violations of human rights are to be condemned no matter the identity of the violator or the identity of the victim.

It is our challenge in the human rights community to work diligently and tirelessly to promote a culture of human rights that is diametrically opposed to the culture of hate, radicalization, extremism and terror. This year, as we observe Human Rights Day, the world continues to suffer challenges to the vision of the Declaration. Political conflicts have been aggravated by Covid-19 and economic hardship. We are optimistic that 2021 will be a better year for human rights around the world.

“We celebrate Human Rights Day, despite all the challenges,” Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “The promotion of human rights is the promotion of the recognition of the humanity and dignity of each of us,” concluded Hamad.

2020 Theme: Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights

For more information, please click here.

