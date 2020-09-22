The fight over the US Supreme Court and its impact on the Presidential election

The Arab News Newspaper Live Arab Radio Election Coverage focusses on the impact of the Ginsburg vacancy on the November Presidential election

What impact with the battle to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg have on the Nov. 3, 2020 Presidential Election?

That’s the questions that will be the focus of the Arab News Newspaper’s Special U.S. Election Coverage Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020 at 8 AM EST on Live Radio WNZK AM 690 in Detroit and live online with host Ray Hanania, U.S. Special Correspondent for the Arab News Newspaper.

Ball State University Political Science Professor Chad Kinsella will join radio host and Arab News Newspaper Special US Correspondent Ray Hanania to talk about what impact the decision by President Trump to name a successor to Ginsburg will have on the election.

Dr. Kinsella joined the Political Science Department at Ball State University in the Fall of 2016. His teaching focuses on state and local government and public administration. His research focuses primarily on electoral geography, but he also examines state and local government, federalism, and pedagogy. Dr. Kinsella has taught Introduction to American National Government (POLS 130), State and Local Government (POLS 237), and Public Administration (POLS 350) at the undergraduate level.

For the M.P.A. program Dr. Kinsella has taught Foundations of Public Administration (POLS 650) and Managing Organizations for Public Service (POLS 651). Dr. Kinsella also moderates in the Certified Public Management (CPM) program sponsored by the Bowen Center for Public Affairs. He presents and moderates at the Bowen Institute for Political Participation and assists in analyzing and distributing information from the Hoosier Survey.

If you are not in Detroit to listen to the live broadcast on WNZK AM 690 Radio, you can listen and watch the show online

To watch using Zoom click this link.

Watch on Facebook at Facebook.com/rghanania

Listen online using one of these links:

https://arabradio.us/live



https://www.radio.net/s/usarabradio / 24 hours Online Radio



Listen by calling this free cell number 1-605-472-9011.

