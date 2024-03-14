SHARE ...

CAIR slams CNN Contributor for hate-driven criticism of Congresswoman Omar

CAIR-Minnesota Calls for CNN to Condemn Islamophobic Smears by contributor Scott Jennings and to Issue an Apology #FireScottJennings #Islamophobia

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Minnesota (CAIR-MN) today called on CNN to condemn anti-Muslim smears made by contributor Scott Jennings.

These remarks could significantly exacerbate the issue of anti-Muslim sentiment, particularly in the context of normalized attacks against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

During a segment, Mr. Jennings referred to Rep. Omar as a “public relations agent for Hamas.” CAIR-MN is calling on CNN to publicly condemn these comments, reprimand Scott Jennings for his harmful assertions, and issue a sincere public apology to the Muslim community for the role its platform has played in amplifying dangerous sentiments.

SEE: ‘This Is Shocking’: House Democrats Condemn CNN for Airing ‘Blatant Islamophobia’ Against Ilhan Omar

“Scott Jennings’ comments have not only reinforced a dangerous trend of Islamophobia but could also contribute directly to targeting Congresswoman Omar and the broader Muslim community in Minnesota,” said Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of CAIR-MN.

“Minnesota is home to a significant Muslim population and has witnessed the highest number of mosque attacks in the nation, a distressing statistic that cannot be disconnected from the type of rhetoric aired on CNN’s platform.”

CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

