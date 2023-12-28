SHARE ...

#AbandonBiden leadership hosts Conference in Chicago Saturday Dec. 30, 2023

#AbandonBiden campaign hosts conference in Chicago where Arab and Muslim American leaders will discuss their reaction to President Joe Biden’s support of the genocide and warcrimes committed by Israel against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip. The conference will be held in Chicago Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at the Hilton @McCormick, 123 E Cermak beginning at 12:30 PM

On Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. CDT, prominent Muslim leaders nationwide will unite for a significant national convention in Chicago, Illinois, to launch a 50-state #AbandonBiden campaign.

Muslim American leaders will l deliver a message directly to the American people and to all Muslims worldwide asking them to join the #AbandonBiden campaign. Muslim leaders will announce plans to actively campaign against Biden in all 50 states, guaranteeing Biden’s loss in the upcoming 2024 election.

Made on the cusp of the new year, this is the first announcement about the 50-state strategy. The catalyst for the pledge to campaign against Biden is Biden’s refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Biden’s abandoning of Muslim Americans compels Muslim leaders to abandon Biden. As the new year approaches, Muslim American leaders call for peace in America, the Muslim world, and people worldwide.

While #AbandonBiden campaigns have been launched in swing states from Arizona to Florida, from Michigan to Wisconsin, and from Nevada to Minnesota, this conference sets the stage for a 50-state #AbandonBiden vision. Leaders expand beyond the swing states, calling for a sweeping strategy to ensure Biden’s election loss.

Recurrent questions about why Muslims are abandoning Biden will be directly addressed. Despite having voted for Mr. Biden in huge numbers in 2020, Muslim Americans are unwavering in their belief that abandoning Biden is a moral obligation. This press conference seeks to speak directly to the American people, explaining the reasons why Muslim Americans have no choice but to AbandonBiden, as well as calling for all Americans – from all backgrounds and walks of life – to join the AbandonBiden effort. The press conference also seeks to deliver a message to all Muslims worldwide about the #AbandonBiden effort to bring hope to a community struggling with despair in the face of Israel’s massive campaign of death.

Over the past two months, the national #AbandonBiden campaign has been organizing Muslims and their allies to defeat Biden in all the swing states – Arizona, Minnesota, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Wisconsin. The December 30th conference in Chicago sets the stage for an expansive nationwide campaign to guarantee Biden’s loss.

The highlight of the conference will be a press event at 12:30 p.m. CDT, during which Muslim leaders will deliver their message to the American people and Muslims worldwide. As the new year approaches, Muslim leaders send a message of peace in America, the Muslim world, and all around the world.

DATE: Saturday, December 30, 2023

TIME: 12:30 p.m. CDT (News Conference)

LOCATION: Hilton @McCormick, 123 E Cermak, Chicago, Illinois 60616 in Bearcat-Stutz

LOCATION INFORMATION: Bearcat-Stutz Room; ask hotel for the “American Muslim Public Affairs Committee” conference room

LIVESTREAM LINK: https://www.facebookcom/abandonbiden24/.

SPEAKERS: The press conference will have national leaders launching a 50-state #AbandonBiden campaign & delivering a message of peace to the American people and Muslims worldwide

CONTACTS: Professor Dr. Hassan Abdel Salam at asalamha@umn.edu;

Community Leader, Jaylani Hussein at jaylani.hussein@gmail.com; and Religious Community Leader Khaled Kansou at khaledkansou@gmail.com

FOR BACKGROUND, SEE:

Swing-State Muslim Leaders Launch Campaign to Abandon Biden in 2024 https://www.politico.com/news/2023/12/02/swing-state-muslim-leaders-biden-00129758

Group of swing state Muslims vows to ditch Biden in 2024 over his war stance https://apnews.com/article/muslim-swing-state-biden-vote-fb3b93f465ed6fd34a901c269a084a90

Michigan: Michigan Muslim leaders pledge to ‘abandon Biden,’ regardless of the consequences

https://www.metrotimes.com/news/michigan-muslim-leaders-pledge-to-abandon-biden-regardless-of-the-consequences-34580936

Minnesota: Muslim leaders have a message for President Biden on Israel

https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2023/11/02/muslim-americans-biden-ceasefire-israel-gaza-source-vpx.cnn