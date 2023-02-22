SHARE ...

Illinois Review skewers Mayor Lightfoot ally Ramzi Hassan

By Ray Hanania

Illinois Review, one of the conservative movements most respectable online news sources, took Edward’s Realty President Ramzi Hassan to task for his support or Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau

But in the process, Illinois Review also revealed that Hassan, who is Palestinian American, donated $5,000 to the beleaguered campaign of Chicago ayor Lori Lightfoot whose anti-Arab policies have been second only to former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

In 2020 and 2021, Lightfoot closed between 50 and 100 Arab owned small businesses in Chicago using a Task Force that victims described as being “racist” in their rhetoric and tone. The Task Force closed the Arab stores, and then issued citations AFTER the closure orders were given. Click this link to read the many news media reports on the closures.

Lightfoot closed the stores, nearly all Arab except for a few whose owners “look Arab,” in the false premise of telling the community she is doing something to confront the rising street gang violence whewn inn fact she did nothing. The Arab American store owners protestwed and forced Lightfoot twice to end the discriminatory targeting of their stores.

The store owners got a lot of help from Arab American businessmen, but not from Hassan who was very generous in supporting far right wing fanatic Mayor Keith Pekau in Orland Park, which has one of the fastest growing Arab American communities in the Southwest Suburbs.

Hassan’s donation of $5,000 to anti-Arab Mayor Lori Lightfoot was reported in December 2022 after the Arab store owners struggled to confront Lightfoot.

How does ANY Arab American donate money to the campaign of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whose anti-Arab hatred has been second to only former Mayor Rahm Emanuel? So pathetic and disgusting. This is a great story.

Click here to read the Illinois Review story on Ramzi Hassan.

(Ray Hanania is an award winning former Chicago City Hall reporter. A political analyst and CEO of Urban Strategies Group, Hanania’s opinion columns on mainstream issues are published in the Southwest News Newspaper Group in the Des Plaines Valley News, Southwest News-Herald, The Regional News, The Reporter Newspapers. His Middle East columns are published in the Arab News. For more information on Ray Hanania visit www.Hanania.com or email him at rghanania@gmail.com.)

