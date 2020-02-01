SHARE ...











New Reddit Group to speak out against extremism

A new group has been created on Reddit to encourage moderates to be more vocal in supporting peace and rejecting extremism in Israel, Palestine and in the Arab, Israeli, Jewish, Christian and Muslim Worlds. We need to strengthen the moderate voices and push for compromise and mutual respect and block out the fanatics on both sides who have turned the Middle East conflict into a high-paying career where they profit

We have created a new Group on Reddit to fight extremism on both sides in the Middle East, against the extremism of the Israeli right and the extremism of the Palestinian left. We want to define the Centrist view based on compromise and understanding among all people, especially between Israelis and Palestinians.

It is called StopMidEastExtremism and you can easily find it on the Reddit system on your laptop or using the Reddit App.

You can easily join Reddit, or if you are already a member, join this Reddit Group.

https://www.reddit.com/r/StopMidEastExtremism/

or, click here.

Reddit is a user-driven platform where people share views, ideas and engage in discussions and debate.

We need one to strengthen the voice of moderates, people who see the good and the bad of both sides and who don’t allow their anger to trash the other while closing their eyes to their own problems. We need to identify the problems, the failures and change them.

I know many of you have had problems with Reddit before, moderates who are biased and silencing the voices of moderates or individuals whom they dislike We are going to do our best to ensure that all voices are engaged in order to have a real discussion about the issues.

One of the first topics is the response of the Palestinians to President Trump’s #DealOfTheCentury or what critics call the #StealOfTheCentury. The failure of Palestinians to engage in the process has undermined the moderate Palestinian and Israeli voices but also fueled the voices of extremism in Palestine and in Israel.

Here is the audio from my Podcast, “The Arab Street” at www.TheArabStreet.org where I open the door to this discussion in a meaningful way.

#ArabRadio #DealoftheCentury #StealoftheCentury If you missed the radio show you can listen to the podcast where I explain how the Palestinians ONCE AGAIN screwed up allowing extremism and hatred to drive their policies instead of intelligence and brains. Can you imagine what would have happened if the Palestinians had turned dup at Trump’s Press Conference? Extremist Benjamin Netanyahu would have had a heart attack and they would have carried him out on a stretcher. Netanyahu would have then immediately rejected Trump’s plan to block any endorsement of a Palestinian State and Palestinians wouldn’t be the ones being blamed for “rejecting” the Trump Peace plan which offers a real map, embraces the Two-State Solution and is a starting point for negotiations.

We also talk about congressional races where Arab Americans are candidates including in Minnesota, Michigan and in Illinois in the 3rd Congressional District with incumbent Dan Lipinski, Marie Newman and Rush Darwish. Darwish and Newman guarantee that Lipinski will be re-elected.

Here’s the link to the podcast of the radio show this morning. Click here.

Join the discussion on Reddit and share your views and make a difference to strengthen the Moderate Voice.

Ray Hanania

