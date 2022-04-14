SHARE ...

American Arab Chamber and DCEO host online panel to help Arab Businesses secure funding

American Arab Chamber of Commerce joins Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE), the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and the Regional Economic Development (RED) to host a program to help Arab Businesses learn about funding and grant opportunities from the State of Illinois during an online panel April 27 at 10 AM

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and other state agencies to help Arab American businesses apply for grants and funds to strengthen their business goals.

The online panel, titled “Access to Capital: Resources for Arab American Businesses to Grow and Thrive,” will be held on Wednesday, April 27 online from 10 AM until 11:30. It will feature panelists who can help Arab American businesses identify funding and grant opportunities from the State of Illinois and other agencies.

Represented on the panel along with the DCEO and the American Arab Chamber of Commerce will be the Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE), the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and the Regional Economic Development (RED).

This is a free event and any Arab American business owner can participate and learn about funding and grant opportunities. Register for free by clicking this link: https://bit.ly/3rnjFNR

“We want to thank the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for partnering with the American Arab Chamber of Commerce to help them learn about available grants and funding for that can help their businesses,” said American Arab Chamber of Commerce President Hassan Nijem.

“The majority of American Arab businesses are small businesses and they were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil the pandemic caused. This is a great opportunity for businesses to learn about opportunities that they pay for through their taxes. If Arab American businesses don’t ask for the help and apply for the grants and funds, they will not receive the help.”

The public can watch the discussion

on the DCEO Facebook page by clicking here.

As Illinois celebrates Arab American Heritage Month, April, which was originally adopted by the State of Illinois in 2018 as a State Law, the focus on Arab Businesses is an important event to help strengthen the Arab American community which often does not receive all the resources that it deserves.

“The DCEO is a very important department int he State of Illinois and it focuses on helping businesses. But they can’t do it by themselves and they need businesses from the Arab Community to reach out to them and get involved,” said Ray Hanania, an award winning columnist and Arab American activist and business leader.

“This is a great opportunity for our community and we are grateful to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for working with us to help our business community.”

Here is information on the program and how to access it. If you miss the live online program, you can watch it on streaming video anytime by visiting the DCEO’s website

Access to Capital: Resources for Arab American Businesses to Grow and Thrive

Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Guest speakers include: Vanessa Uribe, DCEO-OMEE; Mike Al Musa, BMO Harris Bank; Manuel Flores, SOMERCOR; Mustafa Abdall, SBDC from Rockford Chamber of Commerce

10:00am – 10:04am Matt & Ericka (Matt opens and Ericka welcomes on behalf of SBDC) Welcome and overview of today’s session · Who we are OMEE & SBDC 10:04am – 10:06am Manny welcomes and introduces Vanessa Uribe Who’s RED and introduces Vanessa 10:06 – 10:09am Vanessa presents American Arab Chamber of Commerce proclamation and introduces Hassan Nijem Present proclamation 10:09am – 10:11am Hassan Nijem, President of American Arab Chamber of Commerce Overview of AACC and then introduces Ray Hannania 10:11am – 11:15am Ray Hanania, Urban Strategies Group President/CEO Moderator Vanessa Uribe, DCEO-OMEE Mike Al Musa, BMO Harris Bank Manuel Flores, SOMERCOR Mustafa Abdall, SBDC from Rockford Chamber of Commerce Today’s layout · About the programs and who is eligible · How to apply and who can help you apply · How to prepare 11:15am – 11:25am Open to panel Q&A Helpful tips (Guide, SBA call Center support in multiple languages – 844-279-8898 11:25am – 11:30am Diana Closing and upcoming events