SHARE ...

Republican Candidate for U.S. Congress, Rob Cruz, Opens a Dialogue with the Palestinian Community

GOP Candidate for the 6th District Congressional seat, Rob Cruz shares his community-minded message to The Palestinian American Club. As an auxiliary speaker, Cruz illustrates how his platform and the community’s values overlap

On Thursday, March 31st, Rob Cruz spoke in place of Marie Newman (his Democratic opponent) at The Palestinian American Club ’s Land Day 2022, an annual event typically had before Ramadan.

No Republican, in recent history, has taken the time (let alone speak) to this Palestinian Group.

In the instantaneous absence of the event’s prototypical Democratic spokesperson, Rob was given the rare opportunity to share his different message with this community.

During Rob’s address, he urged the crowd to consider voting for a new form of leadership.

From inflation and taxes to creating safer streets , Rob imparted a sense of common understanding surrounding what is important to the Palestinian community.

The night before, the intended keynote speaker had confirmed her appearance for the next day and she also said she would be coming early.

The next morning, she cancelled due to “a fever.” It was then that a board member, of the club, asked Rob Cruz to speak in her place.

Grateful for the opportunity, Rob Cruz remarked, “This community of hard-working and Palestinians deserve to have proper representation in Congress. They deserve to have their concerns heard, as well as their challenges in their daily lives, resolved.”

A discrediting of old associations and alignments drew out questions of the widespread comfortability in the stunting of the forever evolving system – modern politics.

A spirit of common values enlivened in his words, Rob is directly calling for a “fourth-wall” view to solving the problems of his district and his community.

His address alludes to taking a position not aligned with the left nor the right-wing, but rather the right thing to do when addressing a publicly pressing issue – regardless of pre-instated public positions imposed upon by the stringent two-party system.

In his speech, Rob touched upon topics most vital, education, economy, and public safety with a protective regard for the future of this country – the children . Aligning values not only with the Palestinian community, but rather taking the step to regard the audience as a part of the community as a whole, illuminates the power of removing categorical barriers in order to address issues on all fronts.

In the same spirit of common values, Rob reassured the crowd that “Every problem has a solution if we are willing to work together.”

A new take on leadership was offered to the people. Through his opportune presentation, Rob made it clear that he knows what is vital to the Palestinian community – and the community he hopes to serve as a whole in the U.S. Congress.

Rob Cruz is a successful small businessman, from Oak Lawn, who is frustrated with the direction and overreach of current elected officials. Rob seeks office only to find better solutions for public safety, education, and support of small businesses.

For more information on Rob Cruz visit his website at www.robcruzforcongress.com.