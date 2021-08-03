Israel’s Government hypocrisy in full display in its violence in Sheikh Jarrah
Arab News columnist Ray Hanania
Arab News columnist Ray Hanania explores the ethical, legal and moral hypocrisies of Israel’s government’s efforts to evict non-Jews from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.
In his column, Hanania argues that if Israel’s government asserts that homes and lands owned by Jews in the West Bank and East Jerusalem taken from them prior to the 1948 war should be returned to them, then surely the homes and lands owned by non-Jews in Israel prior to 1948 that were taken from them should be returned to them, too.
Israel is seeking to evict dozens of non-Jewish families from homes that Jewish organizations assert were owned by Jews whose ownership has been given to them. The Israel Supreme Court, the cornerstone of Apartheid racism, has refused to recognize the rights of the non-Jews living in those homes saying only that the properties belong to Jews and that the non-Jews should pay the Jewish organizations rent to live in them, at least for now.
The court adjourned without taking any definitive action in a large part because of the intense news media focus from he Arab World on Israel’s abusive policies in Sheikh Jarrah. Israel Defense Force soldiers have been used to evict some of the non-Jewish homeowners and protesters seeking to defend non-Jewish rights have been assaulted, injured and even killed by IDF soldiers and racist settler goons.
RAY HANANIA — Op-Ed writer, author, radio host, podcaster
Ray Hanania is an award winning political and humor columnist who analyzes American and Middle East politics, and life in general. He is an author of several books.
Hanania covered Chicago Politics and Chicago City Hall from 1976 through 1992 at the Daily Southtown and the Chicago Sun-Times. He began writing in 1975 publishing The Middle Eastern Voice newspaper in Chicago (1975-1977). He later published “The National Arab American Times” newspaper (2004-2007).
Hanania writes weekly columns on Middle East and American Arab issues as Special US Correspondent for the Arab News ArabNews.com, at TheArabDailyNews.com, and at SuburbanChicagoland.com. He has published weekly columns in the Jerusalem Post newspaper, YNetNews.com, Newsday, the Orlando Sentinel, Houston Chronical, and Arlington Heights Daily Herald.
Hanania is the recipient of four (4) Chicago Headline Club “Peter Lisagor Awards” for Column writing. In November 2006, he was named “Best Ethnic American Columnist” by the New American Media. In 2009, Hanania received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Writing from the Society of Professional Journalists. He is the recipient of the MT Mehdi Courage in Journalism Award. He was honored for his writing skills with two (2) Chicago Stick-o-Type awards from the Chicago Newspaper Guild. In 1990, Hanania was nominated by the Chicago Sun-Times editors for a Pulitzer Prize for his four-part series on the Palestinian Intifada.
His writings have also been honored by two national Awards from ADC for his writing, and from the National Arab American Journalists Association.
