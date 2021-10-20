SHARE ...





















President Biden’s dyslexic policy in Syria is a mess

Every country is fighting to stake out a position in Syria and to boost their international credentials and power. But instead of taking the lead, President Joe Biden is coasting in neutral in Syria with an uncertain policy and uncertain goals. Biden’s policies, a continuation of former President Trump’s failed policies there, place America at risk. This column was published in Arab News Oct. 20, 2021

By Ray Hanania

Syria is a mess, but it is not a mess for everyone. Russia is building a strong base through its alliance with President Bashar Assad.

Turkey is establishing a justification for a long-term presence as it battles to prevent the establishment of a Kurdish state along its border.

Iran also has a strong presence in Syria. And Hezbollah has an armed presence in the country, expanding its base of militant violence.

Even Daesh has been able to use Syria as a base as the decade-long civil war has gone through various political mutations, allowing it to strike targets in Syria and in neighboring Iraq.

In recent months, China has engaged in the Syrian conflict by joining Russia in demanding that the US “abide by international laws.”

The only nation not engaged in Syria in a meaningful way is the US, which is slowly but steadily finding out that the country is being used as an instrument of international political pressure.

Click this link to read the rest of the column

SHARE ...



















