Arab Radio Video: Hanania on Biden, Tlaib, Qatar’s menacing sheikh and more
Video of Radio talkshow host and award winning column Ray Hanania discusses Joe Biden’s promise to restore funding to the Palestinians, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s re-election challenges and her rival Brenda Jones who is gaining ground, and the alleged menacing violence of Qatar’s playboy race-car driver brother of the Qatari Emir Khaled Al-Thani on WNZK 690 AM Radio Friday May 8, 2020
Ray Host Ray Hanania discusses Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s campaign promise to restore funding to the Palestinians, the faltering candidacy of Michigan’s Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-13) and polling that shows Brenda Jones gaining ground in the August election, the menacing actions of Qatar’s Sheikh Khaled Al-Thani (brother of the Qatari Emir), and how Qatar is hypocritical and buying off the U.S. Media through hundreds of millions of dollars in investments in American journalism schools.
The show broadcasts from Detroit on WNZK AM 690 Radio live and online through the US Arab Radio Network and media giant Laila Alhusini.
It is archived at www.TheArabStreet.org and available on iTunes, Spotify and other audio podcast sources.
The Arab Street The Arab Daily News radio show and audio podcast at www.TheArabStreet.com
Hanania, a veteran newspaper columnist and former Chicago City Hall reporter (1977 thru 1992), is the U.S. Special Correspondent for the Arab News newspaper and a political columnist for the Southwest News Newspaper group based in Chicagoland.
Click this link to watch the video radio show or use the Vimeo widget below.
RAY HANANIA — Op-Ed writer, author, radio host, podcaster
Ray Hanania is an award winning political and humor columnist who analyzes American and Middle East politics, and life in general. He is an author of several books.
Hanania covered Chicago Politics and Chicago City Hall from 1976 through 1992 at the Daily Southtown and the Chicago Sun-Times. He began writing in 1975 publishing The Middle Eastern Voice newspaper in Chicago (1975-1977). He later published “The National Arab American Times” newspaper (2004-2007).
Hanania writes weekly columns on Middle East and American Arab issues as Special US Correspondent for the Arab News ArabNews.com, at TheArabDailyNews.com, and at SuburbanChicagoland.com. He has published weekly columns in the Jerusalem Post newspaper, YNetNews.com, Newsday, the Orlando Sentinel, Houston Chronical, and Arlington Heights Daily Herald.
Hanania is the recipient of four (4) Chicago Headline Club “Peter Lisagor Awards” for Column writing. In November 2006, he was named “Best Ethnic American Columnist” by the New American Media. In 2009, Hanania received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Writing from the Society of Professional Journalists. He is the recipient of the MT Mehdi Courage in Journalism Award. He was honored for his writing skills with two (2) Chicago Stick-o-Type awards from the Chicago Newspaper Guild. In 1990, Hanania was nominated by the Chicago Sun-Times editors for a Pulitzer Prize for his four-part series on the Palestinian Intifada.
His writings have also been honored by two national Awards from ADC for his writing, and from the National Arab American Journalists Association.
Hanania is the US Special Correspondent for the Arab News Newspaper, covering Middle East and Arab American issues. He writes for the Southwest News newspaper group writing on mainstream American issues.