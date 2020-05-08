SHARE ...













Arab Radio Video: Hanania on Biden, Tlaib, Qatar’s menacing sheikh and more

Video of Radio talkshow host and award winning column Ray Hanania discusses Joe Biden’s promise to restore funding to the Palestinians, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s re-election challenges and her rival Brenda Jones who is gaining ground, and the alleged menacing violence of Qatar’s playboy race-car driver brother of the Qatari Emir Khaled Al-Thani on WNZK 690 AM Radio Friday May 8, 2020

Ray Host Ray Hanania discusses Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s campaign promise to restore funding to the Palestinians, the faltering candidacy of Michigan’s Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-13) and polling that shows Brenda Jones gaining ground in the August election, the menacing actions of Qatar’s Sheikh Khaled Al-Thani (brother of the Qatari Emir), and how Qatar is hypocritical and buying off the U.S. Media through hundreds of millions of dollars in investments in American journalism schools.

The show broadcasts from Detroit on WNZK AM 690 Radio live and online through the US Arab Radio Network and media giant Laila Alhusini.

It is archived at www.TheArabStreet.org and available on iTunes, Spotify and other audio podcast sources.

Hanania, a veteran newspaper columnist and former Chicago City Hall reporter (1977 thru 1992), is the U.S. Special Correspondent for the Arab News newspaper and a political columnist for the Southwest News Newspaper group based in Chicagoland.

