Mahmoud Abbas, president of the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 22, 2016

Israeli officials expose peace-seeking rhetoric as fake

Posted on By rayhanania
This column on how the Abraham Accords have exposed Israels hypocritical policies on peace was originally published at Arab News on Sept. 15, 2021

By Ray Hanania

A year after the Abraham Accords were signed, Israel has completely turned its back on peace with the Palestinians, making one wonder if it is truly capable of embracing genuine peace. Or is Tel Aviv merely using talk of peace as a means of getting what it wants?

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz last month met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in what many saw as a potential end to the long stalemate fueled by the arrogant obstinacy of the former Israeli government headed by the criminally indicted Benjamin Netanyahu. It was — remarkably for a country that claims to desire genuine peace — the first meeting in many years between Palestinians and Israelis. So it was truly significant.

But the illusion of peace meticulously crafted by Israel was this week shattered by the typically hate-driven rhetoric of anti-Arab official Ayelet Shaked, who is now serving as interior minister under Netanyahu’s successor, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Shaked and Bennett, long-time right-wing allies, have launched a campaign to demonize the Palestinians and Abbas in particular.

Click here to read the full column

rayhanania
Arab News, ArabNewsColumn, Ray Hanania

