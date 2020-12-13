SHARE ...



















Arab Radio: Censorship on Social Media targets Arab Americans

Alice Speri, the writer with The Intercept online news discusses her recent article co-authored with Sam Biddle about censorship on social media. Speri discusses a recent decision to censor a university program exploring history because one of the topics was Leila (Laila) Khaled, the first woman to hijack an airplane during the resistance against Israel oppression and terrorism in 1969. Speri appears on The Arab Street Radio broadcast on WNZK AM 690 radio in Detroit Dec. 11, 2020.

12-11-20 Alice Speri on Social Media Censorship

Alice Speri, a writer with The Intercept (TheIntercept.com) discusses a recent article she wrote with co-author Sam Biddle in which she explores censorship by Zoom against programs and conferences that feature topics Zoom considers violations of US Law.

Click here to read her article.

Speri joined host Ray Hanania on The Arab street Radio/US Arab Radio Network on Tuesday Dec. 11, 2020 on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit.

Speri and Hanania talk about the parameters of censorship as they apply to social media and how Zoom censorship a University program that only included a discussion about a controversial figure in Palestinian and Israeli history, Leila (Laila) Khaled, the first woman to hijack an airplane during the military conflict against Israel in the 1970s. Just the discussion of the topic prompted Zoom to block the program and censor the panel.

The article she wrote is titled “Zoom Censorship of Palestine Seminars Sparks Fight over Academic Freedom. Zoom cited anti-terrorism laws to shut down an event with Palestinian activist Leila Khaled — and other events criticizing its censorship.

The Arab street Radio is broadcast Live every 2nd Tuesday of the month on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit, Michigan and is simulcast Live on the USArabRadio Facebook page online.

For more information on Ray Hanania visit his Internet writing hub at www.Hanania.com.

For more information on The Arab street Radio visit www.TheArabStreetRadio.org.

For more information on US Arab Radio visit www.ArabRadio.us.

