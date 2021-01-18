SHARE ...



















US Arab Radio expands to include evening broadcasts

The US Arab Radio Network, the only weekly live radio talk show program in America that features a wide range of Arab American and Muslim hosts, announced this week it expanded its broadcast programming to include morning and evening shows.

Currently the US Arab Radio Network broadcasts its programs on live radio Monday through Friday from 8 am until 9 am (EST) on WNZK AM 690 and WDMV AM 700 from studios in Dearborn, Michigan. It also broadcasts live 24/7 online at www.Radio.net/s/USArabRadio.

The US Arab Radio Network expanded its live broadcast base in January and rebroadcasts all morning programs every evening the same day from 5 pm until 6 pm EST across its live radio and online platforms.

“We are very excited to expand our presence in the Arab American and Muslim American radio market broadcasting not only every weekday morning from 8 am until 9 am but also now expanding to include program broadcasts from 5 pm until 6 pm,” said U.S. Arab Radio Network founder Laila Alhusini.

“Adding the late afternoon time slot dramatically increases our audience to those who gave been unable to listen during the early mornings at 8 am.”

The geographic listening region for U.S. Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 radio includes Greater Detroit, Michigan, Toledo, Ohio, and in Windsor, Canada, and on WDMV AM 700 in Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

Alhusini, who founded US Arab Radio Network in 2005, said the radio network broadcasts in both English and Arabic, includes music programs, culture, features and cutting-edge political talk shows that vary each day.

The US Arab Radio Network offers a wide range of programs by professional journalists and experts in their field. Hosts include: Dr. Atef Gawad with “The Voice of the Middle East,” Dr. Sahar Khamis with “The Bridge,” Arab News Columnist Ray Hanania with “The Ray Hanania Show” on Arab American politics, Khalil Hachem with “The Local connection,” Sameh Elhadi with “Eyewitness,” Adel Mozip with “Discussion Today,” Samira Belakri with “The Voice of the Capital,” Renée Ahee with “A Closer Look,” and Nayel Aljawabra with “Economy Today” from the UAE.

US Arab Radio Network has a collaborative support staff based in the Middle East managing its website including Managing Editor Ali Elbelhasy, and online Editors including Marwa Macboul, Ahmed El-Ghor, Hajer Ayadi, Amera Ahmed who maintain the news website at www.ArabRadio.us.They work in collaboration with U.S. Arab Radio Network to expand audience reach for both.



Team leaders in the Middle East also include Magdy Fikry, Marwa Macboul, Marwa El Hamdy, Fatma Jammeli, Rewaa Abu Moammer, jana Salloum, Abderrahmane BenCheikh, and Ahlam El Badri.

All the shows are professionally produced by veteran radio producer Michael Chubka with technical support from the US team headed by Alaa Qaisieh in Detroit. US Arab Radio Network works in collaboration with the Middle East team which is headed by Dr. Mohamed Hanafy, Doaa Elamsy, and Iman Hammad who are based at the Digital Marketing Center at Information Technology Institute (ITI) in Egypt and can be reached at www.System-Online.com.

“Our hosts are professional journalists, economists, activists and experts on Arab American, Muslim and Middle East topics who take the listener to the cutting edge of the most important topics,” Alhusini said.

“We encourage listeners to call and engage the hosts and participate in the discussions. We do our best to present all the information to educate our audiences to the most important aspects of the issues facing the Arab and Muslim Community in America and in the Middle East.”

Listeners can join the live conversations on the many programs each day by dialing 248-557-3300.

In addition to listening online at www.ArabRadio.us, listeners can tune in to the programs using their cell phones, dialing 1-605-472.9011.

“We also have a growing international and global radio presence broadcasting live videos via social media venues, such Facebook where many programs stream live, and provides instant live interaction with listeners around the world,” Alhusini said.

“Our goal is to continue to play an effective role to fulfill a unique vision and provide an outstanding mission, while expanding the scope of its coverage nationally and internationally. We want to give our audiences access to our distinguished hosts, guests and important issues that we all face.”

For online radio show video archives you can visit:

رابط برومو برنامج الجسر

https://youtu.be/Axc4Qd2r2J8

رابط برومو برنامج صوت العاصمة

https://youtu.be/WR57Tw8tamo

رابط برومو برنامج د/ عاطف عبد الجواد

https://youtu.be/S_bxJzIc-04

Find U.S. Arab Radio on social media at:



Facebook: www.facebook.com/USArabRadio

Twitter: twitter.com/USArabRadio

Instagram: www.instagram.com/usarabradio

YouTube: US Arab Radio

